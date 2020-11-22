St. Kitts & Nevis Confirms First Case of COVID-19 Since Border Reopening

[Basseterre, St. Kitts] – St. Kitts & Nevis reports the first confirmed case of COVID-19 since the reopening of the Federation’s borders on October 31, 2020.

The confirmed case is a returning National/Resident, who arrived alone on a private charter and currently remains in a Government quarantine facility. This case brings the total number of COVID-19 to 20 cases, 0 deaths and no community spread.

The CDC currently rates St. Kitts & Nevis as Level 1: Low Risk of COVID-19.

The current travel requirements for International Travelers arriving by air into St. Kitts and Nevis:

Complete the Travel Authorization Form on the national website (knatravelform.kn)and submit a negative RT-PCR Test, 72 hours prior to travel. 1-7 days: “Vacation in Place” travelers are not allowed to leave their hotel, only use hotel facilities and amenities. If staying for 7 days or less, all travelers are required to do a RT-PCR test 72 hours before departure. 8-14 days: “Vacation in Place” travelers are required to conduct a RT-PCR Test, if negative they can participate in the St. Kitts Highlights Tour by Travel Approved Certified Taxi/Tour Operators. 14 days or longer: “Vacation in Place” travelers are required to conduct a RT-PCR Test, if negative they are free to integrate into the Federation.

The current travel requirements for National and Residents arriving by air into St. Kitts and Nevis:

Complete the Travel Authorization Form on the national website (knatravelform.kn) and upload an official COVID-19 RT-PCR negative test result from a CLIA/CDC/UKAS approved lab accredited with ISO/IEC 17025 standard, taken within 72 hours of travel. They should also bring a copy of the negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test for their trip. Undergo a health screening at the airport which includes a temperature check and a health questionnaire. Download the SKN COVID-19 contact tracing mobile app (full details yet to be released), to be used for the first 14 days of travel or less.

Any traveler in this category who wishes to stay in one of the seven (7) approved hotels for “Vacation in Place,” for International Travelers are required to do the following:

1-7 days: visitors are free to move about the hotel property, interact with other guests and partake in hotel activities. 8 -14 days: visitors will undergo a RT-PCR test (USD 100, Resident/Nationals’ cost) on day 7. If the traveller tests negative on day 8 they are allowed, through the hotel’s tour desk, to book select excursions and access select destination sites (listed above under requirements for International Travellers). 14 days or longer: visitors will need to undergo a RT-PCR test (USD 100, visitors’ cost) on day 14, and if they test negative the traveler will be allowed to integrate into St. Kitts and Nevis

Travelers arriving via the country’s seaports must meet the following requirements:

Complete the Travel Authorization Form on the national website (knatravelform.kn) including evidence of a negative RT-PCR test. The test must be done 72 hours prior to departing the last port of call or conducted before departure if they are at sea longer than 3 days. The vessel will be required to dock at one of six ports, submit the Maritime Declaration of Health to the port health officer and interact with other border agencies. The six ports are: The Deepwater Port, Port Zante, Christophe Harbour, New Guinea (St. Kitts Marine Works), Charlestown Pier and Long Point Port. These travelers will be processed accordingly and will vacation in place or quarantine as previously outlined. The prescribed quarantine time will be determined by the vessels or ships transit time from the last of port of call to their arrival to the Federation. Transit time must be supported by official documentation and sail clear advance notification system. Yachts and pleasure vessels over 80 feet must quarantine at Christophe Harbor in St. Kitts. Yachts and pleasure vessels less than 80 feet must quarantine at the following locations: Ballast Bay in St. Kitts, Pinney’s Beach and Gallows in Nevis. There is a fee to monitor yachts and pleasure vessels that are less than 80 feet that are in quarantine (fee to be announced later).

The Federation would like to remind its citizens and residents that adherence to the “All of Society Approach” is critical to the health and safety of all persons and encourages everyone to continue practicing the measures that are proven to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 including mask-wearing in public, maintaining hand hygiene, maintaining a safe social distance of 6 feet and avoiding crowds and events with significant number of persons. Going forward, we hope everyone, and their families remain safe and healthy.

Travelers should regularly check the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (www.stkittstourism.kn) and Nevis Tourism Authority (www.nevisisland.com) websites for updates and information.