St. Kitts Music Festival 2025 Lineup Announced

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The St. Kitts Music Festival has officially unveiled its second wave of artists for the highly anticipated 27th annual event, taking place from June 26-28, 2025, at Warner Park Stadium on the beautiful Caribbean island of St. Kitts.

With the latest additions, this year’s lineup is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling in the festival’s history, blending a dynamic mix of Soca, Dancehall, Reggae, R&B, and local talent that promises an unforgettable experience for festival-goers.

St. Kitts Music Festival Lineup

The newly announced acts include Signal Band, Trilla-G, Patrice Roberts, Yung Bredda, IDeli Napi, Jah Vinci, Spice, Chronic Law, Abena Amory, Virgil Hodge, Romain Virgo, Christopher Martin, DJ Tero, SKSO – St. Kitts Steel Orchestra, String Band, Nicholas Branker, Collin Wyatt, and the legendary Barrington Levy. These incredible performers join the previously revealed lineup featuring Jennifer Hudson, Vybz Kartel, Shenseea, Kes The Band, Ayra Starr, and more.

“This year’s St. Kitts Music Festival continues to build on the excellent lineups and festivities we have planned over the last 27 years” said Minister of Tourism, Marsha T. Henderson. “With this incredible second wave of artists, we are solidifying our festival’s reputation as a must-attend event in the Caribbean. From international icons to homegrown stars, this lineup embodies the energy, culture, and passion that make St. Kitts a premier destination for music lovers.”

The St. Kitts Music Festival is one of the Caribbean’s most celebrated music events, drawing visitors from around the world. Attendees can expect three electrifying nights of live performances, along with an array of daytime experiences such as beach parties, boat rides, cultural showcases, and culinary events that highlight the island’s unique charm.

“As we continue to expand our festival’s global reach, this lineup reflects the diversity and excitement that make the St. Kitts Music Festival a standout event,” said Kelly Fontenelle, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. “This second wave of artists is proof that 2025 will be a year to remember, and we can’t wait to welcome music fans to experience the magic of St. Kitts.”

Beyond the Music Festival

Beyond the Music Festival, visitors to St. Kitts will discover endless opportunities for adventure and culture. Thrill-seekers can zip through the treetops, explore rugged trails on an ATV, parasail above crystal-clear waters, or night kayak – all surrounded by lush rainforests and towering mountains.

Meanwhile, culture enthusiasts can step back in time at the UNESCO-listed Brimstone Hill Fortress, try the island’s craft rums flavoured with coffee, coconut, and vanilla.

Reaching St. Kitts is simple and convenient, with non-stop flights from major international cities. U.S. travelers can fly with American Airlines from Charlotte (CLT), New York (JFK), and Miami (MIA); Delta from Atlanta (ATL) and JFK; JetBlue from JFK; and United Airlines from Newark (EWR), all of which operate on Saturdays.

St. Kitts Music Festival Tickets

Tickets are available for purchase now. Visitors are reminded to regularly check the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (www.st kitts tourism.kn) website for updates and information.