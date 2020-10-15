St. Kitts and Nevis Continues to Record Significant Improvements in Law and Order

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The period of relative calm and peace in St. Kitts and Nevis is continuing throughout the year, as the Federation has recorded a significant decline in reported crimes for the period January 01 to October 13, 2020, compared with the corresponding period in 2019.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, when he addressed the Thursday, October 15, sitting of the National Assembly under the section ‘Statement by Ministers’ on the Order Paper.

It was reported that for the period January 01 to October 13, 2020, the total reported crimes in the Federation stood at 781, representing a significant decline of 27 percent when compared with the same period in 2019.

This reduction also comes against a backdrop of a significant decline of 404 crimes or a similar 27 percent, achieved in 2019, when compared with the same period in 2018.

“This is good news as total major crimes are declining year on year,” Prime Minister Harris said. “Our Country is safer thanks to the sound policy and hard work of the Government, the security agencies, the judiciary and our people. The diminution in gang conflict as a consequence of the Peace Initiative, our build out of the Explorers Club and more effective policing that is intelligence based are among the factors responsible for our dramatic success in law and order.”

A further breakdown of the crime statistics for the year shows that the number of homicides for 2020 stands at seven (7). This represents a reduction of five (5) or 42 percent, when compared with the same period last year.

There was one incident of Shooting At With Intent recorded this year. There were four in both 2018 and 2019, which translates to a 75 percent reduction in 2020 so far. There were three reports of Attempted Homicides for 2020 – a significant reduction of 80 percent when compared with the same period last year. Additionally, the offence of robbery recorded a significant decline of 53 percent for this year when compared with last year. This crime reduced from 40 to 19.

Prime Minister Harris said in the National Assembly that, “The scorecard on major crimes provides the hard evidence that we are making progress in law and order. We still have a journey to go Mr. Speaker; the Federation is experiencing significant improvement in law and order, safety and security.”