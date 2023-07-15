Local News

Sprint Legend Usain Bolt Statute Unveiled in the City of Miramar

MIRAMAR – On Saturday, July 15th elected officials from the City of Miramar held a ceremony to unveil a statute of Jamaica’s sprint legend, Usain Bolt, OJ DC OLY at the Ansin Sports Complex.

Usain Bolt statue created by Basil Watson

Several hundred fans came out to see the sprint legend in person as he was on-hand for the unveiling. The statute is part of an Art in Public  Spaces initiative of Vice-Mayor, Alexandra P. Davis.

City of Miramar Elected Officials Welcomes Usain Bolt to The City

Ato Bolton Introduces Usain Bolt to Ansin Sports Complex

Usain Bolt Greeting Fans

City of Miramar Vice-Mayor Alexandra P. Davis Opening Remarks

Hon. Olivia “Babsy” Grange Giving Remarks

Legendary Iconic Award Presentation

Usain Bolt Statute Unveiling

Usain Bolt Statute Unveiling Press Conference

 

Usain Bolt Day Proclamation

Usain Bolt Presentation from Hon. Olivia “Babsy” Grange and Hon. Oliver Mair

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

