Spotify Launches VP Records Label Story

NEW YORK– Top streaming service Spotify celebrates the history of VP Records with a Label Story feature, which has been promoted across their social media.

This also included the video being pinned as a highlight on their Instagram page (5.2 million followers).

The label story features photos and text on the story of VP Records narrated by label co-founder “Miss Pat” while putting the focus on VP Records biggest playlist, Reggae Gold, which features songs like “Big Big” by Christopher Martin, “Stay So” by Busy Signal, “Rich” by Daddy1 and much more.

“We are very grateful for the opportunity to be highlighted in such an incredible way by Spotify.” said Stephen Chin, VP Records Director of Digital. “Much thanks to the VP Staff, Spotify and our WMG partners for making this happen,” he concluded.

