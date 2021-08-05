Sport and Entertainment Content Main Feature for inaugural RealVibez Film Festival

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Caribbean content remains one of the most sought after globally yet remains largely untapped. That is the basis by which RealVibez, the entertainment subsidiary of Blue Mahoe Capital, will launch its inaugural online Film Festival. The three-day event will be held, August 25 – 27 and will feature a hybrid format with the face-to-face part being held at the Purplepalms Creative Studio in Wynwood, Miami.

The Festival will feature:

Workshops and seminars

Pitch sessions

Screenings of Films

The workshop/seminar segment will have, over the three days:

10 workshops

3 pitch sessions

Screening of films received

Sponsors

Already on board as sponsor partners are the Jamaica Tourist Board, Blinsky, Ava Stewart from State Farm Insurance and parent company, Blue Mahoe Capital Partners. The festival will also host an online auction of running (track and field) sneakers donated by Adidas Agent, Cubie Seegobin.

Festival Director and former Film Commissioner of Jamaica, Carole Beckford thinks the timing is right as the Caribbean is the focus of economic activity in several industries. We are targeting the Creative Sector, as one that we think has tremendous potential for wealth and job creation. We plan to initiate partnerships that will take a project from idea to execution.”

Festival Ambassador

Veteran US broadcaster, Neki Mohan has been appointed Ambassador for the Festival and the Advisory Team will include film, media and entertainment officials with global reach.

Entry Requirements

Entries close in less than a week for entries for films and those fees start at $30 per entry. The categories of films are:

Feature Documentary Narration Musical

Stories could be Fiction or Non-Fiction

Films must be produced, directed, edited, or written by a Caribbean national living on any of the islands/countries. The production teams may include a Caribbean national based outside of the region. Films submitted, may only have been entered in one other film festival within no further back than August 31, 2019.

If there is a film in another language, they must have English subtitles or dubbed in English. At least one member of the team will be required to participate in an online Festival to be hosted by RealVibez.