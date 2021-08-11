Spend an Evening with Gabrielle Union in Conversation with Dwyane Wade

[MIAMI] – Books & Books (@booksandbooks), Miami Book Fair (@miamibookfair) and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@arshtcenter) are proud to present AN EVENING WITH GABRIELLE UNION (@gabunion), in conversation with DWYANE WADE (@dwyanewade), on September 18 at the Center’s Knight Concert Hall.

At this live, in-person event, Union will open up about everything from her surrogacy journey to navigating married life to aging. Plus, leveling up in your career, and will answer questions from the audience. This will be a memorable evening of conversation that will leave guests feeling empowered and inspired.

Tickets to AN EVENING WITH GABRIELLE UNION are $42* and include a copy of her book, You Got Anything Stronger? (HarperCollins, $27.99). Tickets are available now and may be purchased through the Arsht Center Box Office by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.

Essay Collection

In her 2017 New York Times bestselling essay collection, We’re Going To Need More Wine: Stories That Are Funny, Complicated and True, Union demonstrated her incredible ability to unite readers all over with her insightful storytelling, honest observations and ability to start powerful conversations.

In her new essay collection, You Got Anything Stronger?, Union has crafted even bolder and more revealing essays. Aimed at pushing the conversations even further. From opening up about her surrogacy journey to having Kaavia James Union Wade. To navigating married life once her husband retired from basketball. Having a conversation with Isis (her character from Bring It On), to the darkness of depression and suicidal thoughts brought on by the hormonal shifts of aging, and the hollowness of the response of many in the entertainment community during the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020, Gabrielle reveals it all.

“When you feel free enough to share in a real way, that’s where the true transformation and evolution happens, that’s where you build community and why I feel empowered to share these stories now. I hope readers are able to see and understand me and through these stories, see and understand parts of themselves,” said Union.

Wearing Multiple Hats

Gabrielle Union is an actress, executive producer, activist, best-selling author and most recently, a Time100 cover honoree. Union formed her production shingle “I’ll Have Another” in 2018. With the goal of telling stories that center marginalized communities with their specific point of views in an authentic manner.

In August of 2020, she relaunched her haircare brand “Flawless by Gabrielle Union” for women with textured hair. The new and improved collection includes an array of options, affordably priced between $4 – $10, that empowers consumers to customize a regimen specific to their texture and style preferences.

Prior to relaunching Flawless, Union learned of the disparities in the food space and joined Bitsy’s as a cofounder with the goal of making healthy, allergen- friendly, school-safe snacks that are accessible and affordable for all families regardless of their socioeconomic or geographical status.

Union serves as a leader and advocate for inclusion in the entertainment industry. She is also a champion of breast health and combating sexual violence.

About the Moderator

DWYANE WADE played in the NBA from 2003 to 2019, primarily for the Miami Heat. He was selected as an NBA All-Star thirteen times, holds three NBA championships, and was named the 2006 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player. D Wade is the Heat’s all-time leader in points, games, assists, and steals. Plus, the NBA’s all-time leader for blocks by a guard. Wade is the New York Times bestselling author of A Father First. He lives with his wife Gabrielle Union, their daughter Kaavia, and his children from his previous marriage, Zaire and Zion.

Arsht Center Commitment to Health and Safety

The Arsht Center remains deeply committed to the health and peace of mind of their guests, artists and staff. Based on guidance from national and local health officials, these performances are seated at full capacity. Face coverings are required. They are also maintaining enhanced cleaning, sanitation and air filtration procedures. Please visit here for more details and future updates.