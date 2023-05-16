Spence Finlayson Celebrates 2nd Anniversary as Host of Immediate Response on ZNS Radio and Television

Nassau, Bahamas – Bahamian International Motivational Speaker and Host of Immediate Response on ZNS Radio and Television, Spence Finlayson, recently celebrated his second anniversary of the highly acclaimed and popular talk show.

Finlayson has been an international motivational speaker for 36 years, with speaking and corporate training engagements in over 24 Foreign countries.

It was on April 19th, 2021, that he started his assignment as host of the ZNS program after being selected by then General Manager Kaylesa Deveaux-Isaacs. His first guests were popular Pastor Mario Moxey of Bahamas Harvest Church and George Frederick, a former manager of British American Insurance in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

At the end of his first show, Pastor Mario Moxey told Finlayson that “You are on an assignment from God on this show “.

The show grew in popularity very quickly with Finlayson adding a few new segments. New segments included “Bahamian Authors”, “Motivational Energizer” and the “Savvy Entrepreneur “

Who’s Who Guest List

He then started interviewing outstanding Bahamians around the world via zoom, people, like Pastor Sean Pinder, a televangelist originally from Grand Bahama and now residing in Mckinney, Texas. Dr Jason Carey who hails from Tarpum Bay, Eleuthera and now a top oncology specialist based in Houston, Texas. Lars Minns, Human Resources Division Head for Mercedes Benz North America and Canada. Liesa Euton, Hospitality Specialist in Dubai. Trina Robinson, three-time Emmy award-winning journalist and weekday news anchor at NBC 6 in South Florida. Aneka Beneby, CFA, MCSI in London, England. African American Billionaire Michael V. Roberts based in St. Louis. Erika Munro Kennerly, Entertainment Executive and Attorney in New York. Kirsten Knowles-Perdue, Educational Consultant in Atlanta. Charmaine Bourbon, Vice President at Grant Associates based in New York just to name a few.

“Motivational Energizer“ Segment

With the introduction of his “Motivational Energizer“ segment, Spence Finlayson showed why he is called ‘The Bishop of Motivation” with his high energy, inspirational and motivational presentation. A much sought after speaker, he speaks from the heart encouraging his audience to be great and to strive to get on top in life because it’s the bottom that is overcrowded.

International Expansion

New York

In 2022 he decided to take Immediate Response international, with is foray into New York with the help of the Bahamian American Association and the Bahamas Consul General Office. He with his ZNS crew broadcasted two days live from the Bahamas Consul General office in New York City. Interviewing outstanding and celebrated Bahamians in the city that never sleeps.

As a matter a fact, The Bahamian American Association in New York honored him on September 17th 2022 in New York City ‘For Using Your Voice To Revitalize the Spirit of the Bahamian American People Locally and Globally Throughout the Pandemic “. Now this was a true honor for Finlayson, Diana’s Last Child. He thanks the President of the association Andrew Albury, Dorea Rolle, and Mary Sweeting for their kind assistance in making the shows in New York a huge success.

Houston

The next stop on his international tour with Immediate Response was Houston, Texas. He interviewed the Consul General Lynden Rose and a number of outstanding Bahamians in the Houston area. Edward Moncur, Deidre Cooper-Hicks and Deckery Johnson, based in Houston, played a big part in the success of the shows from Houston.

Atlanta

And finally, he took the show to Atlanta, Georgia with the kind assistance of the Bahamas Consulate in Atlanta, its Consul General Anthony Moss and Vice Consul Yasmine Miller in February of this year. Immediate Response was broadcast live from Conch Heaven Restaurant owned by Bahamian Nette Hanna, for three days. Some of our guests included Bahamian Olympic Gold Medalist Chris Brown, Avard Moncur, Yasmine Miller, Lanthro Munroe a Bahamian filmmaker employed at Tyler Perry Studios, among other outstanding Bahamians.

Spence Finlayson is grateful to God, his sponsors, Management at ZNS and his co-workers for his success to date as host of Immediate Response. Immediate Response airs every weekday from 9am to 11 am on ZNS Television 211, 1540 AM, 104.5FM and Facebook live.