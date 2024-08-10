NASSAU, The Bahamas – From now through the end of the year, The Bahamas, located just 50 miles from Florida, is offering couples and families an array of unmissable summer travel deals. Those looking to plan a late-summer, mid-fall, or early-winter getaway need look no further than the well-loved archipelago and its 16 major islands. Whether taking a bae-cation or traveling with kids in tow, there’s a perfect itinerary for everyone taking a trip to paradise.

This summer, travelers are invited to slip away for a dreamy Bahamas Summer Baecation, whether exploring secluded beaches, snorkeling amongst some of the most stunning coral reefs in the world, or indulging in a private massage for two, couples can soak up the romance across the destination. Top sun-kissed deals include:

Eleuthera Boat Tour:

Couples can enjoy an intimate day trip to the iconic Eleuthera island via a relaxing journey by land, air and sea. From swimming with sociable pigs and wild turtles, to snorkeling over stunning sea grass and reefs, quiet adventure is waiting to be experienced. An instagrammable moment on an ocean swing, a local lunch stop and an aerial view of the famous natural spectacle that is the Glass Window Bridge round out this lifetime bucket list excursion, all. Travelers can take care of all booking needs here. Book and travel between 07/16/2024 – 12/31/2024.

Cape Santa Maria Beach Resort – Honeymoon in Paradise

Who doesn’t enjoy walks on the beach, swimming in clear waters and complimentary sparkling wine? With four miles of exclusive beach and just a handful of beachfront villages and bungalows, Cape Santa Maria on Long Island is the perfect retreat for couples looking to revel in the comfort of private solitude. Included in the three-night oceanfront stay, honeymooners can enjoy a couples massage in a private beachfront bungalow, complimentary conch fritters – a local delicacy – every evening at happy hour, a welcome bottle of champagne, and more. Further package details can be found here. Book by 12/31/2024.

Valentines Resort & Marina: Save 20% At Valentines Resort!

Spend a getaway at Valentines Resort & Marina with your own valentine – the property’s Dive into Summer Savings promotion offers travelers an exclusive 20% discount on stays booked before end of August and taken before the end of the year. Use the code SUMMERFUN20 at checkout to unlock luxury savings, from accommodations and dining, to massage and water activities. Those looking to add an even more special touch to their stay can email the resort’s concierge team directly at [email protected] for dream-vacation planning. Book by 08/31/2024; travel by 12/31/2024.

Bringing the entire family along for the ride this summer? The Bahamas Family Summer Escape spotlights activities that parties of all ages will love – safe, fun, and affordable adventure awaits those craving memorable summer thrills.

Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach – Third Night Free + Kids Under 12 Years Old Half Price

School is out and vacations are in at Viva Resorts this summer. Traveling with kids has never been easier: this all-inclusive water-front vacation at Viva Fortuna Beach by Wyndham includes all meals and snacks, unlimited beverages (including cocktails and wine for the parents), a selection of land and water sports, theme nights and entertainment throughout the stay. Visitors can enjoy summer travel deals like the third night free, plus kids under 12 years old half price – see all details here. Book and travel by 09/30/2024.

A Family Adventure Through the Exuma Cays

A Day Trip fit for the whole family awaits travelers looking for an immersive island experience. Fly away with Makers Air to the beautiful island of Staniel Cay in the heart of the Exuma Chain. Stops along the journey include the World-Famous Original Swimming Pigs, Nurse Sharks at Compass Cay, Pipe Creek Sandbar, Thunderball Grotto, The Staniel Cay Yacht Club, snorkeling a Sunken Plane, and visiting the Endangered Rock Iguanas. With shallow entry beaches and calm waters, this destination makes it perfect for all ages to enjoy. Interested in making it an overnight? Visitors can inquire here for the best summer travel deals, plus family-friendly accommodations options in the area. Book and travel by 08/31/2024.

The Coral at Atlantis: Barbie Bahamas Beach Vacation

A fantastical Barbie adventure awaits the entire family at Atlantis Paradise Island Resort this summer and through the end of the year. Throughout the iconic property, select suites are adorned with pink walls, shell-shaped throw pillows, disco balls, doll-themed artwork, mirrors with decals to take the perfect mirror selfie, and even Barbie beach bathroom decor. This pink promotion allows guests to explore interactive indoor boardwalk activities, shop Barbie merchandise, and enjoy Barbie-themed experiences throughout the resort. Book by 08/15/2024; travel by 12/31/2024.