SpaceX Rocket Landing Makes History in The Bahamas

NASSAU, The Bahamas – History was made in The Bahamas at approximately 6:29 PM ET yesterday as SpaceX’s Falcon 9 booster successfully landed on an autonomous droneship off the coast of The Exumas. In a breathtaking display of innovation, the islands in the sun became the first international destination to welcome a SpaceX rocket landing.

Bahamians, residents, and space fans around the world watched in awe as the event happened live. This is just the start of an exciting partnership between The Bahamas and SpaceX, with 19 more landings planned to follow.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation (BMOTIA) hosted a delegation of Bahamian officials and special guests, led by Prime Minister, The Hon. Phillip E. Davis and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, The Hon. I. Chester Cooper at Cape Eleuthera Resort and Marina to witness the event. The successful landing highlights the immense potential of the growing space industry and its accessibility to a broader audience.

Historic Event

Prime Minister Davis reflected on the momentous achievement, emphasizing the pride and ambition of the Bahamian people: “This historic feat positions our nation as a global hub for space tourism and technological advancement. As we pushed new frontiers, we welcomed the world to witness innovation against the backdrop of one of the most breathtaking locations on Earth. Yesterday’s rocket landing reaffirmed that The Bahamas is not only a destination of beauty, but also of innovation and limitless possibilities in the future of exploration and discovery.”

Boost for Tourism

DPM Cooper added, “Today is a launchpad for Bahamian tourism, bringing the world to our shores. A launchpad for jobs, fueling our economy. A launchpad for education, inspiring young Bahamians to reach for the stars. Space tourism is here. Innovation is here. The future is here in The Bahamas.”

The event also featured esteemed guests, Cabinet ministers, parliamentarians, local members of the BMOTIA Eleuthera office and residents. Bahamian-American Aisha Bowe is a former NASA scientist. She is also the Founder and CEO of STEMBoard. Aisha played a key role in creating space protocols in The Bahamas. She was present for the landing. Her work with SpaceX shows how important international partnerships are. These partnerships help advance space travel and create opportunities in STEM fields.

Enhancing STEM-Related Education

The Bahamas and SpaceX are working together to enhance local STEM-related education to help inspire the next generation of students. In efforts to support this, SpaceX will also give a $1M donation to the University of The Bahamas for STEM education.

US Embassy Chargé d’Affairs Kimberly Furnish said: “As the United States deepens its engagement in the Western Hemisphere, I am excited to celebrate another incredible achievement for our two countries – the first ever international landing of SpaceX Falcon 9 right here in The Bahamas. This is not just a landing, it is a launchpad for even greater collaboration between our two nations in science, technology, and innovation. I have no doubt that this is the beginning of even greater things to come.”

Space Tourism

The successful landing is expected to start a new era of space tourism. This will make The Bahamas a top spot for space fans and adventure seekers. The historic event shows off SpaceX’s technology and highlights The Bahamas as a place for exciting experiences.