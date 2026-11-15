Free exhibit at DVCAI in Miami Shores spotlights nine South Arts fellows exploring migration, memory and identity, running Nov. 19 through Feb. 27

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. — A nationally touring exhibition honoring some of the American South’s top visual artists makes its South Florida debut this week, just in time for Miami Art Week.

Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator, known as DVCAI, will open “The Southern Prize & State Fellowships for Visual Arts Exhibition” on Thursday, Nov. 19, with a free reception and exhibition walkthrough from 6-9 p.m. The show runs through Feb. 27, 2027, at DVCAI’s space inside Barry University’s Monsignor William Barry Library, 11300 NE Second Ave., in Miami Shores.

Organized by the Atlanta-based regional arts organization South Arts and curated by Shannon Rae Lindsey, the exhibition features the nine recipients of the 2025 South Arts State Fellowships, one artist from each of the organization’s nine member states. Admission is free.

Art that maps the modern South

The artists work across ceramics, drawing, painting, textiles, quilting, sculpture and mixed media. Their pieces examine memory, migration, labor, identity and place, linking inherited traditions with contemporary perspectives on what the South looks like today.

For the Miami presentation, DVCAI founder and curator-in-residence Rosie Gordon-Wallace created a site-responsive installation and a series of public programs that tie those themes to Miami’s role as a crossroads of the American South, the Caribbean and Latin America.

The exhibition is presented in partnership with Barry University’s Institute for Immigration Studies and the Monsignor William Barry Library. It also marks DVCAI’s 30-year commitment to cross-cultural dialogue and to supporting contemporary artists whose work explores place, belonging and identity.

Meet the nine featured artists

Tabitha Arnold, Tennessee: Punch-needle textiles that honor working-class histories.

Punch-needle textiles that honor working-class histories. Loretta Pettway Bennett, Alabama: Hand-stitched quilts that carry on the Gee’s Bend quilting tradition.

Hand-stitched quilts that carry on the Gee’s Bend quilting tradition. Edgar Cano, Louisiana: Paintings that connect memory, dreams and everyday life.

Paintings that connect memory, dreams and everyday life. Gonzalo Fuenmayor, Florida: Monumental charcoal drawings exploring Latin American history and modernization.

Monumental charcoal drawings exploring Latin American history and modernization. Felicia Greenlee, South Carolina: Wood assemblages that address representation and historical memory.

Wood assemblages that address representation and historical memory. Masela Nkolo, Georgia: Sculptures that join industrial materials, African spiritual traditions and personal history.

Sculptures that join industrial materials, African spiritual traditions and personal history. Stephen Phillips, Mississippi: Ceramic vessels exploring glaze, pattern and process.

Ceramic vessels exploring glaze, pattern and process. Lydia C. Thompson, North Carolina: Ceramic sculptures examining migration, shelter and place.

Ceramic sculptures examining migration, shelter and place. Travis Townsend, Kentucky: Sculptures made from reclaimed materials that reimagine the built environment.

Plan your visit

Self-guided tours and appointments are available throughout Miami Art Week.

Regular hours are 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. The exhibition will be closed Nov. 25-27, Dec. 24-Jan. 1 and Feb. 15. Visitors should check the DVCAI website for schedule updates.

For appointments and visitor information, contact Myah Smith at [email protected] or 786-306-0191.

The venue is accessible. To request accessible materials, contact Rosie Gordon-Wallace at [email protected] or 305-542-4277 at least five days in advance.

At a glance