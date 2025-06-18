South Florida Teen Launches “Gift an Education” Campaign

MIAMI — Children for Change, the youth-led nonprofit founded by Kingston Marley, a South Florida native with proud Jamaican roots, has officially launched its 9th annual Gift an Education fundraiser campaign for the 2025–2026 school year. Kingston is a student-athlete at Miami Palmetto Senior High (Class of 2026). The campaign continues its mission of breaking down barriers to education for underserved students in Jamaica.

Kingston first launched the initiative at just 9 years old, after attending his Aunt’s Love Unlimited Summer Camp in Jamaica. Deeply moved by the struggles faced by local youth, he felt personally compelled to help his friends, particularly due to the cost of textbooks. Textbooks are required but not provided for free in Jamaica’s public schools. At just 9 years old, that’s what the children he met in Jamaica felt like to him: friends. That summer sparked a lifelong commitment, and Children for Change was born with the goal of creating equal access to education.

Now 17, Kingston has grown his grassroots initiative into a powerful force for good. It provides thousands of workbooks (commonly referred to as textbooks in Jamaica) to students in need across Jamaica.

“Every kid deserves a fair shot,” Kingston says. “It starts with having the basics–like the books you need–to actually learn.”

“Voluntourism” Trip

In addition to this year’s textbook fundraiser, Kingston is preparing for their 2nd Giveback Getaway trip. This is a signature “voluntourism” trip where travelers are invited to explore the beauty and culture of Jamaica while taking part in hands-on service projects. Projects include painting schools, planting food gardens to help reduce the cost of school lunches, and community cleanups.

“It’s a vacation with purpose,” Kingston explains. “You’re not just going to Jamaica–you’re connecting with the people, the culture, and you’re doing something good while you’re there. That’s what makes it the best kind of trip.”

Summer Internship Program

Kingston is also passionate about youth empowerment. This summer, Children for Change is introducing a new summer internship program for local high school students looking to earn community service hours for graduation. The program also helps boost their college resumes and gain real-world nonprofit experience.

As a full-time student-athlete himself, Kingston understands the value of balancing academics, sports, and service. He hopes to inspire other teens to lead by example. “You’re never too young or too busy to make a difference,” he says.

Whether you donate, join the Giveback Getaway, or volunteer as an intern, Children for Change invites you to join a movement. This movement is where young people are leading the charge for a brighter future in Jamaica.

To support the campaign or learn more, visit www.children4change.com.