South Florida Radio Icon Papa Keith Expands His Influence with a New National Role at iHeartMedia

MIAMI – For more than two decades, South Florida listeners have welcomed Papa Keith into their cars, homes, workplaces, and daily routines. His voice has become synonymous with Miami radio, Caribbean culture, community engagement, and authentic conversations that span generations and backgrounds. Now, the veteran broadcaster is embarking on a new chapter.

Effective June 27, Papa Keith will transition to a new role at iHeartMedia as National Brand Partnerships & Multicultural Specialist, helping develop strategic partnerships and multicultural initiatives that connect brands with diverse audiences nationwide.

While his daily afternoon show on 103.5 The Beat will conclude on June 26, listeners will continue to hear Papa Keith on-air every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 103.5 The Beat and through the growing Papa Keith Podcast, which continues to spotlight culture, entertainment, entrepreneurship, and community conversations.

“This next chapter lets me continue doing what I’ve always loved, including building relationships, creating opportunities, supporting culture, and connecting people,” said Papa Keith. “Radio has been my foundation, but my mission has always been bigger than a microphone.”

The announcement comes amid a year of recognition for the veteran broadcaster. Earlier this month, during Caribbean American Heritage Month, City of Miramar Commissioner Yvette Colbourne honored Papa Keith for his longstanding contributions to South Florida and his commitment to uplifting communities across the region.

A respected media personality, entrepreneur, and community advocate, Papa Keith has spent years using his platform to amplify the voices of those often unheard. Throughout his career, he has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, sports, entertainment, business, and politics, while maintaining strong ties to local communities across South Florida and the Caribbean.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, with Trinidadian heritage, Papa Keith built his career through hard work, persistence, and a deep passion for music and culture. After launching his radio career on Miami’s underground station Mixx 96 and appearing on the legendary Luke Show, he quickly became one of South Florida’s most respected on-air personalities.

His career has included successful runs on both WEDR 99 Jamz and WMIB 103.5 The Beat, earning numerous accolades, including recognition by Radio & Records as one of the nation’s “Jocks on the Rise” and multiple Miami New Times “Best Of” awards.

Beyond radio, Papa Keith has become a respected cultural ambassador for hip-hop and Caribbean music. Through his work on 103.5 The Beat and the groundbreaking Island Beat program, he has championed reggae, dancehall, soca, and hip-hop artists and helped audiences grasp the deep cultural connections among these genres. His influence has helped make South Florida a vital crossroads where Caribbean and hip-hop cultures continue to thrive and evolve together.

His impact extends even further through his dedication to community service.

In 2017, he launched People Matter Fest, a community-centered music festival and social impact initiative dedicated to reducing gun violence and creating positive opportunities for youth and families. The event’s signature 24-Hour Cease Fire campaign has promoted peace and unity across Miami-Dade County and demonstrated how entertainment can catalyze meaningful change.

Today, People Matter Fest is a highly anticipated annual event that reflects Papa Keith’s belief that communities thrive when people come together around a purpose. Whether behind the microphone, hosting major events, producing content, mentoring young talent, or advocating for safer communities, Papa Keith has consistently shown that influence is most powerful when used in the service of others.

As he transitions into this new national leadership role, his commitment to culture, community, and connection remains unwavering.