South Florida Puts Reggae Month Front and Center

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – South Florida was abuzz with activity during Reggae Month in February. One of the busiest spots was Miramar where some major events, including the Icon Awards, took place.

Alexandra P. Davis, a Miramar City commissioner, is pleased with the overall response. “All three events were well attended as we honored legends in the reggae business at the awards show; had an outdoor party vibe with three different DJs vying for prize money at the Selecta Showdown and had a cultural festival, the Afro Carib Festival (headlined by Grammy winner Koffee) where over 4,000 patrons gathered to listen to the sounds, taste the foods and bask in the Afro Carib atmosphere,” she said.

Icon Awards

The fourth Icon Awards took place February 22 at Miramar Cultural Center Banquet Hall. Honorees were singer Marcia Griffiths and Winston “Wee Pow” Powell, founder of the Stone Love sound system and Haitian-American Marleine Bastien, a Miami-Dade commissioner, who received the Marcus Garvey Award.

Pre-Ash Wednesday Gospel Spectacular

Miramar also hosted the Pre-Ash Wednesday Gospel Spectacular at Miramar Cultural Center. It featured a number of neo-gospel acts including Prodigal Son, Jabez, Omari as well as seasoned campaigners Carlene Davis and Glacia Robinson.

Delroy Escoffrey was one of the organizers of ‘Gospel Spectacular’ which drew a strong turnout including Jamaica’s entertainment minister, Olivia “Babsy” Grange. She too, was satisfied with audience participation.

“We are so grateful, God blessed us in every area of the event. All the ministers showed up, worshiped and praised God, and gave their testimonies. A lot of persons went home feeling better about themselves, loving on God, being delivered and ready to give their lives to Jesus Christ,” said Escoffrey.

Most of the Reggae Month events in South Florida took place in Miami (Wynwood area). All events were organized by the Inner Circle band in collaboration with the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association.