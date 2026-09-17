South Florida election officials launch tri-county push to boost voter turnout

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The supervisors of elections for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties will hold their first joint news conference Sept. 23 to launch a regional voter-participation campaign ahead of the Nov. 3 general election. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Broward County Supervisor of Elections headquarters. Florida’s voter registration deadline is Oct. 5.

Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections Alina Garcia will urge eligible South Florida residents to register. Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott will ask residents to review their voting options. Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link will encourage residents to cast a ballot. Furthermore, the initiative will highlight voter education and participation in local, state and federal elections.

Tri-county news conference on voter participation

WHO: Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections Alina Garcia; Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott; and Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link

Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections Alina Garcia; Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott; and Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link WHEN: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026

10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026 WHERE: Broward County Supervisor of Elections headquarters, 4650 NW 21st Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Make an Election Plan

“Presidential elections draw the most attention, but decisions by local and state leaders often have the greatest effect on daily life,” said Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott. Also, turnout is traditionally lower in nonpresidential election years, and we have an opportunity to change that. Whether voting by mail, voting early or casting a ballot at an assigned polling place on Election Day, voters should make a plan. In addition, they should choose the option that works best for them.”

Voter Registration Month in Palm Beach County

“A strong democracy depends on informed, engaged voters,” said Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link. Moreover, Palm Beach County is proud to join Miami-Dade and Broward counties in promoting voter registration, voter education and election participation. With September recognized as Palm Beach County’s Voter Registration Month, we encourage every eligible citizen to register, stay informed and be ready to vote.”

Secure, Accurate, Transparent and Accessible Elections

“Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties are speaking with one voice because we share the same goal: secure, accurate, transparent and accessible elections in which every eligible voter can participate,” said Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections Alina Garcia. Notably, one in four registered Florida voters lives in our three counties. This gives South Florida an opportunity and a responsibility to set the standard for the state. Together, we are stronger. Let’s vote, South Florida.”