South Florida Dual Diagnosis Treatment

Many individuals suffering from drug and alcohol abuse have a concurrent mental health conditions, such as depression, bipolar disorder, or anxiety. For example, imagine someone that has had severe anxiety since middle school. They receive prescriptions for Xanax (a common benzonatate) to ease their anxiety. Eventually, they take more than prescribed, chasing after Xanax’s numbing effect. Unfortunately, this leads to a full-fledged benzo addiction and is a prime example of a concurrent mental health disorder and addiction. In this scenario, the individual first had a mental health condition (anxiety) and later acquired an addiction; however, some people may start drugs and alcohol first and then develop mental health conditions.

You’re not alone if you are battling addiction and a concurrent mental health condition. There’s an overwhelming link between mental health and substance abuse.

The Link Between Mental Health and Substance Abuse

According to data from the National Institute on Drug Abuse, there’s strong evidence that links substance abuse and mental health disorders. For instance, over 60 percent of adolescents suffering from drug and alcohol addiction also meet the diagnostic criteria for mental illness. Some of the most common comorbid conditions include addiction and:

Depression

Bipolar disorder

Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)

Psychotic illness

Antisocial personality disorder

Schizophrenia

If you suffer from concurrent conditions, you must receive treatment in a dual-diagnosis treatment program. These programs address the needs of individuals with substance abuse disorders and concurrent mental health conditions.

What Is Dual Diagnosis Treatment?

Dual diagnosis treatment is a substance abuse treatment program that focuses on treating addiction and concurrent mental health conditions. The idea behind dual diagnosis is that addiction and mental health conditions are “comorbid.” In other words, addiction plays a significant role in the underlying mental health condition and vice versa. Therefore, treating both conditions concurrently is imperative for the best outcome. A dual-diagnosis treatment program does just that – It provides a wide range of therapy and counseling that addresses addiction and mental health conditions. Individuals will first complete a detoxification center where they flush toxins from their bodies and overcome withdrawal side effects.

After detox, recovering addicts continue their treatment in residential rehab, partial hospitalization, or intensive outpatient treatment. Most dual-diagnosis treatment programs take a holistic approach and focus on an individual’s emotional, physical, and spiritual wellbeing. Recovering addicts learn healthy coping mechanisms that allow them to overcome past trauma, avoid triggers, and practice self-love and care. They also know the best ways to manage their concurrent conditions in their post-rehab lives.

Dual Diagnosis Treatment at United Recovery Project

Overcoming addiction isn’t easy; it’s even more challenging with a concurrent mental health condition. If you’re suffering from addiction and an underlying mental health disorder, United Recovery Project’s dual diagnosis treatment can help you achieve long-term sobriety. United Recovery Project has a wide range of science-backed therapy options, including equine, music, and art therapy. Clients can choose between residential rehabilitation, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient programs. If you’re suffering from mental illness and addiction, learn more about United Recovery Project’s dual diagnosis treatment program.