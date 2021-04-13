South Florida’s Caribbean Strong Organizes Relief Drive for St. Vincent Volcano Victims
[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Miami Carnival, Joy’s Roti Delight, Genx Mas Band, and the community of South Florida have joined efforts to collect needed supplies for those impacted on the island of St. Vincent.
This, as a result of the La Soufrière volcano which first erupted this past Friday (April 9th), blanketing the island in a layer of ash and forcing some 20,000 people to evacuate their homes.
Scientists say that they expect the eruptions to continue for days or even weeks. Neighboring islands Barbados and St Lucia will also continue to be affected by the volcanic ash.
South Florida’s Caribbean Community Relief Drive
- When: Saturday, April 17, 2021
- Where: You can drop your supplies off at one of the following locations:
Miami Carnival Office
South side
18425 NW 2nd Ave
Miami FL
11 am-6 pm
Joy’s Roti Delight (BackYard)
North side
1205 NW 40th Ave
Lauderhill, FL 33313
Time:11am-6pm
Genx
Central
Soccer Town Pembroke Pines
1381 NW 129th Ave
Pembroke Pine FL 33028
Time: 10am-6pm
St. Vincent Volcano Emergency Relief Drive Items needed
toilet paper, canned foods – corned beef, sausages, etc., blankets
sheets, towels, cots, mattresses, baby formula, juice
water, sanitary napkins, diapers, adult diapers
disposable plates, cups, forks, spoons, napkins, matches, candles
flashlights, first aid kits, painkillers, face masks, hand sanitizer
soap, baby clothes, toothbrushes, toothpaste, washing detergent
dishwashing liquid, milk, rice, macaroni, canned goods, sugar, salt, baby wipes.
Donations can be made via
- Food for the Poor: www.foodforthepoor.org/vincent
- Give Miami Foundation: give.miamifoundation.org/volcanorelief
- Kevin Lyttle La Soufriere Disaster Relief Fund – The Janice Lyttle Foundation in partnership with the Miami Foundation & Global Empowerment Mission(GEM) is raising funds to benefit the disaster relief efforts. – https://gofund.me/02f638cd
Stay Up to Date
For continued updates, please visit South Florida Caribbean Strong http://www.sflcaribbeanstrong.org/ and Miami Carnival http://miamicarnival.org
