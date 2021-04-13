South Florida’s Caribbean Strong Organizes Relief Drive for St. Vincent Volcano Victims

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Miami Carnival, Joy’s Roti Delight, Genx Mas Band, and the community of South Florida have joined efforts to collect needed supplies for those impacted on the island of St. Vincent.

This, as a result of the La Soufrière volcano which first erupted this past Friday (April 9th), blanketing the island in a layer of ash and forcing some 20,000 people to evacuate their homes.

Scientists say that they expect the eruptions to continue for days or even weeks. Neighboring islands Barbados and St Lucia will also continue to be affected by the volcanic ash.

South Florida’s Caribbean Community Relief Drive

When: Saturday, April 17, 2021

Where: You can drop your supplies off at one of the following locations:

Miami Carnival Office

South side

18425 NW 2nd Ave

Miami FL

11 am-6 pm

Joy’s Roti Delight (BackYard)

North side

1205 NW 40th Ave

Lauderhill, FL 33313

Time:11am-6pm

Genx

Central

Soccer Town Pembroke Pines

1381 NW 129th Ave

Pembroke Pine FL 33028

Time: 10am-6pm

St. Vincent Volcano Emergency Relief Drive Items needed

toilet paper, canned foods – corned beef, sausages, etc., blankets

sheets, towels, cots, mattresses, baby formula, juice

water, sanitary napkins, diapers, adult diapers

disposable plates, cups, forks, spoons, napkins, matches, candles

flashlights, first aid kits, painkillers, face masks, hand sanitizer

soap, baby clothes, toothbrushes, toothpaste, washing detergent

dishwashing liquid, milk, rice, macaroni, canned goods, sugar, salt, baby wipes.

Donations can be made via

Food for the Poor: www.foodforthepoor.org/vincent

Give Miami Foundation: give.miamifoundation.org/volcanorelief

Kevin Lyttle La Soufriere Disaster Relief Fund – The Janice Lyttle Foundation in partnership with the Miami Foundation & Global Empowerment Mission(GEM) is raising funds to benefit the disaster relief efforts. – https://gofund.me/02f638cd

Stay Up to Date

For continued updates, please visit South Florida Caribbean Strong http://www.sflcaribbeanstrong.org/ and Miami Carnival http://miamicarnival.org