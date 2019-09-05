South Florida Caribbean Radio Shows ‘Caribbean Saturdays’ Move to WNMA 1210 AM

MIAMI –Beginning on Saturday, September 7, Caribbean Saturdays will be aired on WNMA 1210 AM, The Man from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The popular block of radio programs, targeting South Florida’s Caribbean community will no longer be aired on WZAB 880 AM due to the sale of the station.

1210 The Man, is a 50,000-watt station with a very strong signal and will reach a wider audience covering the Palm Beaches, Broward, Miami-Dade and the Bahamas quite easily.

The programs will also stream live as well as video streaming on YouTube.

Caribbean Saturdays Programs

Caribbean Upliftment Program with Don Daly & Rosie 9:00 am to 12:00 pm;

with Don Daly & Rosie 9:00 am to 12:00 pm; The Caribbean Connection with Mike Andrews, 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm;

with Mike Andrews, 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm; Caribbean Riddims with Eddy Edwards, Cleve Osborne & Gillian Smart – Three@3 – 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

“We were very fortunate to be able to move together as a complete block, airing in our regular time schedules,” stated Don Daly, a spokesman for the group of radio brokers who produce the weekly programs. “This new station provides an opportunity to increase our listenership and we look forward to working with our advertisers and the station’s management to continue to deliver quality entertainment and information to the community on Saturdays.”

Caribbean Saturdays started on WVCG 1080 am over 34 years ago and was at the forefront of Caribbean Programs in the early eighties led by the late Arnold “Trinidad” Henry.

Despite changes in dial location over the years, the block has remained together and has been one of the most successful and consistent set of Caribbean programs in South Florida for the last 34 years.