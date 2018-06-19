South Florida Book Festival to Showcase the Vibrant Literary Culture of the Caribbean

Fort Lauderdale – The vibrant and diverse literary culture of the Caribbean will be represented at the South Florida Book Festival with a series of authors and panel discussions on Friday, July 20 and Saturday, July 21 at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.

Featured Caribbean authors and presenters are Chef Taymer Mason, author of the cookbook, The Caribbean Vegan; and Calibe Thompson, Executive Producer of Taste the Islands. Georgia Bryce, Esther Tyson, Ash Cash and Ann Marie Sorrell will also be featured.

Mason is one of the featured guests for the Eat, Drink, Read: A Literary Culinary Experience on Friday, July 20, 6:30 p.m.- 9:30 p.m.

Other guests include Kevin Belton, the New Orleans-based PBS television celebrity chef; Melba Wilson, Harlem restaurateur and soul food superstar; and Jerrelle Guy, award-winning food photographer and baker extraordinaire.

Attendees will meet the celebrity chefs and sample literary-inspired selections from their cookbooks. The culinary experience will be paired with cocktails courtesy of Victor George (first African-American vodka distributor) and Barefoot Wine.

The $40 ticket is all-inclusive for food, cocktails, live entertainment, gated parking and a complimentary book of your choice from any of the 2018 South Florida Book Festival authors. Proceeds benefit The Friends of AARLCC, which sponsors programs for children and adults. Tickets are available at the door or online.

South Florida Book Festival events on Saturday featuring Caribbean authors and presenters:

Saturday, July 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Inspirational Stories of Faith, Love and Spirituality

Philbert Lakes, Ezekial Williams, Georgia Bryce, moderated by Dr. Rosalind Osgood

Faith is taking the first step even when the staircase cannot be seen. In this program, Philbert Lakes, Ezekial Williams, and Georgia Bryce will help to inspire and motivate you on the path to achievement.

Saturday, July 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

State of Public School Education

Susan A. Colton, Esther Tyson

Our children are the future. Join Susan A. Colton and Esther Tyson to discuss the state of public school education in Florida and elsewhere. See how you can make a difference.

Saturday, July 21, 12 – 1 p.m.

Living Your Best Financial Life: 8 Steps to Financial Freedom

Ash Cash

You read correctly! There are only eight steps standing in the way of your financial freedom! Ash Cash will be here to help you become financially liberated.

Saturday, July 21, 1-2 p.m.

Chronicles of a Serial Dater

Ann Marie Sorrell, moderated by Michelle Talbert

Kissing many frogs to get to your Prince, or Princess, Charming can be difficult. Author Ann Marie Sorrell can relate from her own personal experiences but she has a tip to share with the ladies and fellas for successful dating.

Saturday, July 21, 2-3:30 p.m.

So you want to be a TV star?

Kevin Belton, Calibe Thompson, Martin Amado

Is it your dream to become a TV Star? Get insider secrets from Chef Kevin Belton of the PBS cooking show, Kevin Belton’s New Orleans Kitchen; Calibe Thompson, Executive Producer of Taste the Islands; and Celebrity Host Martin Amado of So Flo Home Project.

Saturday, July 21, 3- 4 p.m.

The Caribbean Vegan

Taymer Mason, moderated by Desiree Rodriguez

Vegan food just got good! Join Chef Taymer Mason for a tasting from her cookbook, The Caribbean Vegan. (LIMIT: 50 PEOPLE)

Click here for more information