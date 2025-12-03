Soulful Christmas: A Weekend of Joyful Unity

Fort Lauderdale—Broward’s African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC) invites the community to experience Soulful Christmas, a lively weekend celebration of music, art, and cultural heritage that embodies the spirit of joy, unity, and the holiday season.

This festive, family-friendly event transforms AARLCC into a tropical winter wonderland filled with creativity and community pride. Over two memorable days, guests will enjoy a free Soulful Christmas Concert on Friday evening and a Community Day of Celebration on Saturday afternoon—two signature events designed to uplift, inspire, and bring people of all ages together.

Soulful Christmas Sponsorship

Generous sponsorship is provided by The Friends of the Broward County African American Research Library and Cultural Center, Wayne and Lucretia Weiner, Walmart, Liberal Black Firefighters Association, Kiwanis Club of Tamarac, Broward Center for the Performing Arts, United Way of Broward County, South Florida Hunger Coalition, and Starbucks (Plantation Towne Square).

Soulful Christmas Concert

Friday, December 12 | 7:00–8:30 PM

Location: AARLCC Lobby & Auditorium

Presented by: AARLCC & Hued Songs

Free and open to the public

Located in the heart of Broward County, Soulful Christmas reimagines the holiday performance tradition—combining live music, storytelling, and community voices into a lively celebration of culture. Inspired by classic seasonal shows like The Nutcracker and Swan Lake, Soulful Christmas aims to create a cherished holiday tradition rooted in the spirit and history of Fort Lauderdale’s historic Sistrunk community.

“Soulful Christmas is a time when our entire community comes together to celebrate the season as one big family. Local organizations, businesses, and individuals unite with the African American Research Library and Cultural Center to ensure that every child leaves not only with a present but also with the presence of joy. The smiles throughout the building make this one of my favorite events of the year.”— Aneatra King, Community Library Manager, Senior, Broward County Library – AARLCC.

This vibrant celebration continues AARLCC’s mission to educate, uplift, and unite the community through the power of art and cultural expression.

Performance Highlights

Artistic Director: Kunya Rowley

Kunya Rowley Musical Director: King Friday

Featured Performers

Ja’Nia Harden — Jazz & R&B Artist

Erron Cooper — Gospel Vocalist

Brittany Graham — Soprano

Wilkie Ferguson III — Broadway/TV Performer

Reimagined Holiday Classics

This Christmas

Someday at Christmas

…and more

“This performance fills me with joy every year – it’s become a celebration of hope, laughter, and incredible artistry. Our cast and band are phenomenal professional artists who pour their hearts into every note. I’m deeply grateful for our partnership with The African American Research Library & Cultural Center as we present our third year in Broward. Just as The Nutcracker has become a holiday tradition, my hope is that Soulful Christmas will become the annual celebration our community eagerly anticipates each season.”– Kunya Rowley, Executive Artistic Director, Hued Songs

Soulful Christmas Community Day of Celebration

Saturday, December 13 | 1:30–5:30 PM

Location: AARLCC — Café, Ellyn F. Walters Conference Room, Gallery B, Lobby, Michael Bienes Seminar Room #2, and the Harambee Room

Free and open to the public

The celebration continues with an afternoon filled with community, creativity, and holiday fun. The day begins with a live Soulful Christmas Concert by Hued Songs from 12:00–1:30 PM, followed by hands-on activities, performances, and cultural experiences.

Event Highlights

Photos with Santa

Holiday storytelling & sing-alongs

Gift giveaways (while supplies last)

Snapology: LEGO® Christmas Ornament Making

Delou Africa performance (Dance, Drum, Music, Art, Folktales & Culture)

Super Soul Steppers performance

“Gee Whiz, It’s Christmas!”

Go Tell It on the Mountain

Additional performances celebrating Black holiday musical traditions

“Marvelous” Ugly Christmas Sweater Decorating

Broward Sheriff’s Office Video Game Truck, Therapy Dog & Mounted Police Unit

Holiday Canvas Art

STEM & engineering activities

Wags and Tales: Photos with festive therapy dogs Chewie & Lola

Face painting & holiday crafts for all ages

AARLC’s Soulful Christmas honors the creativity, resilience, and joy of African American holiday culture through music, storytelling, and shared traditions. Its mission is to celebrate and preserve African American holiday traditions, bridge generations through shared stories and song, integrate community voices into performance art, and establish a lasting holiday tradition for families throughout Broward County.