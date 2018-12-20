COCONUT CREEK – On Friday, December 14th, the SOS Children’s Village celebrated the Christmas holidays in style.

This large group of very happy children gathered together for a musical evening as the joy of Christmas permeated the atmosphere while the guest arrived all adorned in red.

Attendees were graced with the open prayer by State Representative Barrington Russell whose passion for the children was evident.

The musical evening began with Steve Higgins singing “It’s The Most Beautiful Time of The Year.” We were also blessed with the elegant songbird, April who share the Christmas classics and joy of gift giving as the children were presented with their toys and check from the Partners For Youth Foundation.

The reason for the season related through a beautiful skit by the children from the home and board members intertwined with musical items was well coordinated.

Children from a small orchestra group, taught and conducted by Jr. Ambassador Victoria Lue, played violins and piano.

Victoria is a senior high school student who plays violin with the Florida Youth Orchestra and Gold Coast Youth Orchestra. She played as Concert Master and first violin in the other. She is a published author of her first children’s book and provides piano and violin lessons for children within her community. She plays the viola, piano and the violin.

Children performers included, Ariane Baker, Evon Vassell, Jamoya Ried, Vanessa Basaldua Cruz, Fatima Basaldua Cruz, Yesy Linda Pusek and Dennita Swasey.

It was a very well organized and excellent evening, celebrating with the children at the SOS Village.

The SOS Children’s Villages is the largest non-governmental organization dedicated to the long-term care of orphaned and abandoned children across the globe and is active in 135 countries. They are dedicated to helping hundreds of thousands of children each year through alternative care, family strengthening, education and empowerment, and other community-based work.