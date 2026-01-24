Sonia Fulford and Garvey Missick to launch Hope in the Ashes at Books & Books

MIAMI — Sonia Fulford and Garvey Missick will celebrate the release of their memoir, Hope in the Ashes: When the World Pressed In, We Pulled Closer, with a fireside chat and book signing at Books & Books (265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables, FL 33134) on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at 7 p.m. To attend, please RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1980022974016

The conversation will be moderated by Neki Mohan, a veteran journalist and VP of Visit Lauderdale, bringing a seasoned media lens and a community-centered perspective to the evening’s dialogue.

The event goes beyond a typical book launch, opening an honest conversation about betrayal, healing, and renewal after loss. Hope in the Ashes shares a firsthand account of a marriage tested by infidelity and rebuilt through honesty, counseling, and faith. This memoir stands as a testament to truth, accountability, and the possibility of redemption.

“When our marriage broke, we had a choice,” the authors write. “We could hide in shame or fight for something extraordinary.”

Through forgiveness and transparency, the Missicks confront the silence around betrayal and offer hope to those facing broken trust, showing a path rooted in truth.

“This book isn’t only for couples recovering from infidelity,” says Fulford. “It’s for anyone navigating trauma—loss, disappointment, broken trust, or unresolved wounds. Pain takes many forms, but healing always begins the same way: with truth.”

First sparking a deep emotional response across the Caribbean, Hope in the Ashes has since ignited meaningful conversations throughout the diaspora. The memoir resonates with couples, individuals, faith leaders, and mental health professionals alike, with readers describing it as both confronting and deeply hopeful.

Missick’s perspective speaks directly to men grappling with accountability and personal transformation, challenging long-held notions of strength and masculinity. “Counseling is not weakness; it’s wisdom,” he writes. “Accountability isn’t control; it’s protection. Real healing began when I stopped hiding, told the whole truth, and faced myself.”

The Books & Books event is open to the public and will feature an author conversation, selected readings, and a book signing. Attendees are invited to an evening rooted in authenticity, connection, and hope. Hope in the Ashes shows that truth can break the silence and lead to redemption, even after deep betrayal.

“This book is about choosing truth over image and healing over hiding,” Fulford adds. “Silence keeps people stuck, but honesty creates a path forward.”

“Owning the truth changed everything,” Missick says. “Healing didn’t begin when I defended myself—it began when I took full responsibility.”

About the Authors

Sonia Fulford is President of the Turks & Caicos Islands Football Association and advocates for leadership and women’s empowerment.

Garvey Missick is a construction professional and owner of Missick’s Contracting Ltd. with 25+ years of experience.

Together, they share their journey to help others heal, rebuild trust, and rediscover hope through faith and therapy.

South Florida Caribbean News catches up with Sonia Fulford and Garvey Missick – Conversations on Truth, Healing, and Breaking Cultural Silence

Q&A with Sonia Fulford

Q: As a Turks and Caicos woman and leader, what was the hardest part of sharing such a personal story publicly—especially within close-knit Caribbean communities that deeply value privacy?

A: The hardest part was embracing full vulnerability. Sharing this story meant surrendering comfort, relinquishing control of the narrative, and accepting the risk of being misunderstood—particularly in communities where privacy is sacred. But healing required honesty, and telling the truth mattered more than protecting an image.

Q: In Caribbean culture, women are often expected to be strong and silent. How did writing Hope in the Ashes challenge that expectation for you?

A: I once believed strength meant holding everything together. Writing this book taught me that real strength is allowing yourself to fall apart. We were taught to “take it to the grave.” However, silence comes at a high cost—your voice, your integrity, your peace. For me, silence was no longer an option.

Q: You say truth is the beginning of healing. Why is silence around betrayal and trauma so common in Caribbean families, and how can we begin to break that cycle?

A: Betrayal and trauma carry deep stigma in our culture. For generations, silence became the default response—rooted in shame and fear of judgment. Avoidance was passed down as wisdom. Even so, it prevented healing. We break the cycle by naming the truth and choosing healthier tools. Also, we must understand that healing begins when shame is confronted, not hidden.

Q: What lessons about self-worth, forgiveness, and boundaries do you hope young women take away from your story?

A: I want young women to rediscover who they are beyond titles and expectations, and to rebuild from a place of true self-worth. Forgiveness should never be rushed—it’s okay to honor your pain. Forgiveness doesn’t always mean reconciliation; it means clarity and honesty. And boundaries are acts of self-respect, not selfishness. They protect your peace and help you remain whole.

Q&A with Garvey Missick

Q: In Caribbean households, men are often taught to equate strength with silence and control. How did this belief influence your relationship with accountability, and what led you to confront it?

A: This belief was one of the first societal norms I had to reassess and ultimately release in order to transform my mindset and unlearn the lies I had accepted as truth. I realized I could never experience accountability in its fullness while holding on to that belief.

Once I acknowledged that, I was able to push past it and intentionally choose accountability and transparency. Through that process, I discovered what true strength really was—not silence or control, but allowing my voice to be heard and giving space to uncertainty. That surrender released my need for control and entrusted my journey to God, following His lead. As a result, it forced me to remain present in the discomfort that growth often requires.

Q: You write openly about counseling and personal responsibility. Why do you think therapy remains stigmatized among Caribbean men, and what would you say to those who believe seeking help is a weakness?

A: Therapy remains stigmatized among Caribbean men largely because of intentional silence, misinformation, and long-standing negative narratives suggesting that men who seek therapy are weak or mentally unstable. These falsehoods have been passed down and accepted as truth.

In reality, choosing therapy requires immense strength. It takes courage to confront trauma and commit to the hard work of healing. There is nothing weak about that choice. What’s needed are more open conversations—especially in spaces where influential men can speak honestly about how therapy has helped them and provided tools for healthier, more self-aware lives.

To those who believe seeking help is a weakness, I would simply say: try it. You may discover that what society labels as weakness is often where our greatest strength is found.

Q: Hope in the Ashes has resonated deeply across the Caribbean diaspora. What feedback from Caribbean men has impacted you most since the book’s release?

A: The most impactful feedback came from men much older than me who reached out wanting to have honest conversations about their own struggles. Many asked for guidance on navigating their challenges and understanding how I navigated mine. Equally powerful were the women who contacted me asking if I could reach out to their husbands and brothers.

The trust behind those moments was surreal. It affirmed that my journey had created a safe space—one where others felt free to share openly and honestly without fear of judgment. That confirmation meant everything and reaffirmed the purpose behind the work.