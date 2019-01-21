The Annual SoLa Rum Food Wine Festival featuring rum, food and wine samples from many great brands, big and small, and tastings representative of the cultural mix of South Florida.

With a touch of live entertainment, this social gathering is sure to heat up your winter nights. SIP, TASTE, STROLL UNDER THE STARS.

SOLA Rum Food Wine Festival takes place on February 17, 2019 at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center Grounds