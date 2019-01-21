SoLa Rum, Food & Wine Festival Returns to Lauderhill

“SoLa” will return to the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center Grounds February 17th

LAUDERHILL – The 4th annual SoLa Rum, Food & Wine Festival will take place on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 6pm to 11pm on the grounds of the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (3800 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill).

The event is presented by the Lauderhill Regional Chamber of Commerce (LRCC).

This year’s entertainment includes American Idol finalist DeAndre Brackensick , April RaQuel & Kouture Funk Band , and more to be announced.

“We are excited to announce the date for our 4th annual festival and can’t wait to share our new sponsors, community partners, and entertainment lineup.

Last year’s festival was like no other and we’re looking to top everyone’s experience this year,” said Maria Munro, Managing Director, SoLa Rum, Food & Wine Festival.

“Throughout these past three years, events like SoLa have strengthened the central Broward Region’s reputation as a destination for culturally diverse communities, cuisine, entertainment, and arts — a true ‘Floribbean’ lifestyle,” Munro added.

SoLa Rum, Food & Wine Festival showcases wineries, rum distilleries and cultural vendors in a beautiful outdoor environment.

The festival highlights the soul of South Florida’s entertainment, food, blended cultures, and samples of Afro-Caribbean rums and delectable wines.

Click image to watch video on SoLa Festival

Wine enthusiasts and dining aficionados who are looking for an elevated outing can upgrade to the intimate VIP Experience; complete with a cocktail hour, special gift bags, and chef prepared 3-course dinner/wine pairing presentation.

All event patrons must be 21 years old and present valid identification upon entry to the festival.

Tickets are now on sale on Eventbrite, g eneral admissions tickets are $45; VIP Experience tickets for one person is $100 and $180 for two persons. VIP Ticket sales end on February 15th.