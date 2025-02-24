Soca’s Return To The Competition Stage: The Ultimate Soca Champion Finals

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – The greens of the Queen’s Park Savannah came alive last evening, as the inaugural Ultimate Soca Champion competition finals were held with electrifying performances and accompanying theatrics. This historic event was a beat-to-beat battle for the ages which crowned its first Youth Soca Champion, and will subsequently crown the first Ultimate Soca Champion on Friday February 28th, 2025 – “Fantastic Friday”. As such, it marked a significant milestone in Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival, reigniting the competition element for interested artists, both established and emerging.

The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts is proud to support this initiative which promotes both the local and regional music industry but moreover, the Soca genre. Beyond the high-energy performances and grand prizes, this competition represents a steadfast commitment to the sustainable growth of Soca, its artistes, and the production value of the sector.

Senator the Honourable Randall Mitchell, Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts who attended the finals proudly remarked, “The success of the Ultimate Soca Champion competition has exceeded all expectations: showcasing the incredible talent of our artistes and the vibrancy of Soca music. Plans are already underway for the 2026 and 2027 editions, and we look forward to many more years of celebration, enjoyment, growth, and global recognition of our national heritage.”

In collaboration with Jerome ‘Rome’ Precilla, and the Star Global Productions team and partners, Minister Mitchell notes that this event marks a new chapter in Trinidad and Tobago’s cultural landscape.

The Journey: From Vision to Reality

Since 2020, the absence of the ‘Soca Monarch’ experience in Trinidad’s Carnival has been felt by artistes and citizens alike. Soca has always been more than just music – it is a movement powered by community. The overwhelming support of fans and families throughout the competition is a testament to the unbreakable bond between artistes and their community of supporters.

The unmatched energy in the Savannah reaffirmed the power of Soca, and supported this reintroduction of a competition element – for the benefit of the art form. The added value of a dynamic, thoughtfully-produced media experience has also brought the Ultimate Soca Champion competition to households across Trinidad and Tobago, the Caribbean region, and around the world over the past weeks. This, via local television station – CNC3 with new episodes aired weekly until the grand finale on “Fantastic Friday”.

The Ultimate Soca Champion competition has also marked a significant step towards the regionalisation of Trinidad and Tobago’s approach to the music industry. By welcoming artistes from across the Caribbean, this competition has set a precedent for greater collaboration and inclusivity in Soca’s continued evolution. This debut edition featured an impressive mix of local and regional talent, reinforcing the importance of a unified Soca industry.

Looking Ahead: 2026 & Beyond

As the Soca industry progresses, so must its artistes. The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts supports all performers as they continue to perfect their craft both on and off-stage.

This sentiment is also shared by the competition’s Showrunner, Jerome ‘Rome’ Precilla who stated “Competition encourages excellence. Some of the best performances you see are on a competition stage.”

Precilla is confident in the future of the Ultimate Soca Champion competition with the goal of encouraging more local and international artistes to showcase their talents, enhancing production quality, and incorporating cutting-edge technology and staging to elevate the audience experience.

With this landmark event, the Ultimate Soca Champion has redefined what is possible for the genre, proving that Soca is not only here to stay—it is poised to reach even greater heights.

Last evening, Nkosi Sucre – ‘Sucre’ was crowned the winner of the Youth Soca Champion category performing his hit “The Greatest” and taking the grand prize of TTD$200,000.00. Tobago’s Jaheim Thomas – ‘Verse’ placed second with “Pump It Up” and Jahmike Bonas – ‘Christo’ came in third with his song “Unity”.

The Ultimate Soca Champion winner, as previously mentioned, will be announced in the Grand Finale of the television production, to be aired on CNC3 next Friday, and will take home the grand prize of TTD$1,000,000.00. Winners of the competition will receive over TTD$2,000,000.00 in cash and prize winnings, in total.

Youth Soca Champion Finalists 2025:

Performance # Contestant Song Community 1 Paris Lick Up Piarco 2 Verse Pump It Up Roxborough, Tobago 3 Sucre The Greatest Palo Seco 4 Kristina James Like Dat El Dorado 5 Christo Unity South Oropouche 6 Sackie Table Diego Martin

Ultimate Soca Champion Finalists 2025: