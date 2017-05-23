Soca music lovers, Soca Gold 2017 out June 23rd

Soca Gold 2017 Pre-Orders Available Now

NEW YORK – On its 20th year, the top selling Soca Gold compilation album by VP Records will be released at a time when soca is hotter than ever before.

With an abundance of cultures embracing the Carnival season, along with soca influences being witnessed in many of today’s biggest contemporary pop hits, Soca Gold is destined to be the soundtrack to the summer.

Pre-orders are available now and Soca Gold 2017 is available everywhere on June 23rd.

The two-disc CD compilation includes 17 breakout hits including ‘No Name’ from Soca sensation Rupee featuring Ricardo Drue. Another standout track comes from Destra Garcia with ‘Destra vs Lucy’. Additionally, ‘No Code’ by Teddyson John featuring Roy Cape All Stars, delivers the high energy that soca lovers enjoy.

Other highlights include, ‘Know the face’ by Marvay and ‘Road Bunx’ from Soca hitmaker Bunji Garlin featuring Static. Bunji Garlin’s wife Fay Ann-Lyons turns it up some more with the hypnotic ‘Hold on Something’.

One anticipated element of Soca Gold are the dynamic covers, which doesn’t disappoint this year featuring model and Instagram influencer Sira P. Kante (@inkmyafrica on Instagram – 300+k followers).

Wearing a fishnet bodysuit, studded bra and ripped denim photographed by Travis Matthews, the 2017 concept is ‘Carnival meets Street’, consisting of traditional Carnival costume pieces styled with a street aesthetic.

“We loved how the stylistic direction resulted in a hybrid look that displays a modern and youthful take on carnival fashion,” said Stephanie Chin and Christina Chin, Creative Directors of VP Records. “This cover is testimony that Soca Gold transcends more than just a compilation album, over the years it has become a brand and a lifestyle.”

Like its annual predecessors, Soca Gold 2017 includes a bonus DVD with live carnival footage and music videos that bring the exuberant music to life.

“This compilation represents the best of soca,” said Edwin Howell of VP Records. We carefully chose songs that would embody the energy and spirit that the carnival season brings.”

Soca Gold 2017 TRACKLIST