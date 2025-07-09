Soca Jam EP Features Grub Cooper and More

SOUTH FLORIDA – Back in the day, Ian “Dennis” Johnson released some of the hottest dancehall-reggae jams in South Florida by elite artists including Capleton, Beenie Man, Admiral Tibet and Bob Andy. As he planned a comeback to the music business, the Jamaican had a change of beat in mind.

Soca Jam EP is the name of a compilation project scheduled for release this summer by Finatic Records, Johnson’s company. It is led by a title track by Grub Cooper, best known as drummer/vocalist with the Fabulous Five Band.

Cooper, whose song was released on July 4, was sent a draft of the soca rhythm by Johnson.

“I am well aware of Grub Cooper’s popularity as a versatile artist with reggae and soca music, so I reached out to him to compose and record the signature song for Soca Jam. Grub did an excellent job,” said Johnson.

So pleased is he with Cooper’s production skills, Johnson reached out to fellow Jamaicans Mr. Easy and Honorebel to record songs for the Soca Jam EP. Mr. Easy, known for dancehall jams like Bashment Gal, recorded Caribbean Ting for the project, while Honorebel does Roll Your Waist.

Johnson said he is considering recruiting other Caribbean soca artists to contribute songs to Soca Jam EP.

The talented Cooper left the Fabulous Five in 2023 after 52 years with the band. He was their musical director, arranger and wrote some of their biggest hits including the soca anthems All Night Party, Feeling Horny and Jamaican Woman.