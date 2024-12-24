Soca Artiste Rane Blackman: Preparing to Secure Her Spot in T&T Carnival 2025

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad – Talented and humble enough to know that she’s still got work to put in, Rane Blackman is making every opportunity count. The US based soca artiste is reeling off the success of a single released for Barbados’ Cropover this year- a track called, ‘Careless,’ produced by Barbados’ DJ Kai. She said she never expected the single to do as well as it did, and now she is leveraging on that unexpected boost, maintaining her standard and pushing hard into 2025.

Rane Blackman is a woman with great skill in handling situations. She is friendly, passionate, and very motivated. Born in Trinidad and Tobago, she is also a member of the US military. Rane believes in appreciating everything she has.

2024 Performances

In 2024, having delivered three singles for T&T Carnival, she made her way back to the US where she opened for Nadia Batson at her Artform event in New York City and subsequent to that, she hit the stage at Vibes with Voicey on Labor Day in New York. Her growth over the past few years can be attributed, in part, to her ongoing networking efforts and strategic planning. In fact, when the opportunity arose for Rane to enter the Bajan Cropover market, she jumped at the chance.

“Careless did really well in Barbados. I worked with DJ Kai who is a well-known producer there and that really helped me to get a foot in the door with other artistes, songwriters and DJs. I really think it’s beneficial for artistes to collaborate with producers and other creatives outside of their traditional spaces,” said Rane, highlighting that doing so, shows an artiste’s versatility and ability to delve into other musical sounds.

Her music over the past few years have been carefully selected, blending well on the Groovy music vein. In fact, in 2024, one single in particular, ‘Let We Go,’ on the Sass Riddim, after being road-remixed by producer and DJ Shot Master J, was picked up by someone in Spain and used in Zumba choreography, which subsequently led to the song being shared and used around several countries including Germany.

“I allow my music to do what it will. My songs have always been received well outside of the traditional Soca spaces,” said the artiste, adding, “Right now, ‘Let We Go’ is playing hard in Korea and Japan. It feels good to know that people who do not event speak English, are enjoying my music.”

‘Behind the Soca’

Earlier this year, Rane took a leap of faith with an idea she had for a live interaction with Soca music lovers

around the world. She told her team she wanted to showcase the real ‘behind the scenes’ of the industry of

which she’s a part. She decided to call it ‘Behind the Soca’ and invited fellow creatives in the Soca space to

share experiences and history about being in the industry on Instagram Live, with her as a host. The show, originally promoted as a bi-weekly program, gained significant traction.

“The reception has been very overwhelming. Sometimes the interviews go on for hours and it’s because the viewers are so engaged,” said Rane. “The history shared by some of the artistes has been really educational for me as well,” she admitted, highlighting that she has spoken with people like songwriter Jason ‘Shaft’ Bishop, producer David Millien of Millbeatz Music, artiste and promoter, Rome and even dancehall and Soca sensation, Lady Lava.

Effectively marrying her artistic ability with her understanding of what online audiences crave, Rane has created a show that she says works well for the exposure of everyone involved, including herself. “Since I started doing the show, I’ve had to go from twice per month to weekly because people are eager to be part of it,” she said, noting that guest requests by fellow creatives, have been consistent.

Ready for Trinidad and Tobago Carnival 2025

Now, as Trinidad and Tobago carnival 2025 opens its curtains, Rane is ready to rumble once again, delivering four singles, the Barbados favorite, ‘Careless,’ ‘Doh Fraid,’ which was produced by Nyce Nation, ‘So Hot’ produced by Body Rock and Shot Master J and finally, ‘Free Up,’ which was written by Jason ‘Shaft’ Bishop and produced by Keelan “Azaryah” Callender. “So Hot’ has been doing really well,” said the artiste, recalling the words of the late Devon Matthews. “Devon once told me it’s the song we least expect to take off, that often surprises us.”

Rane Blackman is definitely a soca artiste to watch in the season ahead, this as she cements her name in the

industry one single at a time. “No matter what, I’ll continue to pour my heart and soul into this music because this music is the joy that sustains so many of us, every day.”

As the artiste’s journey continues apace, she encourages music lovers to follow her @muzic_rane on Instagram.