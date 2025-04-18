Small Business Spotlight: Ingrid Murray, President & CEO, Prospect Cleaning Service

NEW YORK – Ingrid Murray is the driving force behind Prospect Cleaning Service Inc., a successful commercial cleaning company based in New York. She took on the full leadership role in 2019 after her husband was diagnosed with cancer, a pivotal moment that showcased her remarkable strength and vision.

As a proud Jamaican-American entrepreneur, Ingrid’s journey exemplifies resilience, leadership, and a commitment to making a meaningful impact.

Under her leadership, the company experienced tremendous growth, expanding by over 789%, earning a coveted spot on the Inc. 5000 list, and broadening its reach across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Even after the heartbreaking loss of her husband in 2024, Ingrid has continued to lead with unwavering grace, passion, and purpose. Ingrid’s influence extends beyond business success.

She is also a serial entrepreneur and the founder of Shantor’s Mood Candles & Things, a wellness-centered brand focused on mindfulness and emotional healing.

Additionally, she runs Elijah’s Oil, a philanthropic foundation that supports communities in the U.S. and Jamaica through quarterly initiatives, ranging from back-to-school drives to the cherished annual “Week of Kindness.”

Her journey from Jamaica to the United States was marked by unimaginable tragedy when she fled after her daughter became a victim of human trafficking. Out of that pain, Ingrid rebuilt her life with love, courage, and an unwavering commitment to her community.

Now a mother of five, a mentor, and a trailblazer in a male-dominated industry, she inspires others through every chapter of her story.

Ingrid’s accolades include:

Inc. 5000 Honoree – Brooklyn Power Woman Award

– Brooklyn Power Woman Award Caribbean Impact Award – Best Woman-Owned Business

– Best Woman-Owned Business NYS Competitive Edge

Congressional Certificate (Rep. Yvette Clarke)

(Rep. Yvette Clarke) Brooklyn Borough Proclamation (COVID-19 Hero)

Q&A with Ingrid Murray

Profound personal challenges have marked Ingrid’s journey from Jamaica to the U.S. Yet, you have transformed pain into purpose.

Q: How has your story influenced how you lead and serve your business and community?

A: I must say it has been challenging, to say the least. This business was the brainchild of my late husband. I took it over after his first bout with cancer. Now that he’s no longer here, I have struggled greatly to get back into it.

I felt overwhelmed with the task of keeping everything as it was, yet I had this sense of betrayal by the business. I took a few months off to rediscover my why, as he was the original.

I realized that he had been preparing me for this specific time for a while. I reconnected with my staff and engaged in long conversations with my current clients, and came up with a new way to reconnect my passion to serve them.

As for my community, my family and I have decided to develop a scholarship for young Black men within our community for skills training, which we want to launch this fall.

Q: Under your leadership, Prospect Cleaning Service experienced extraordinary growth—over 789%—even while facing personal hardships. What mindset or strategies have helped you navigate this demanding chapter while scaling the business?

A: All I can say is that I’ve spent most of my time praying, asking God for guidance and allowing myself to trust the process. I have reconnected with my vision, and this has allowed me to reconnect with my business, resulting in new strategies to scale and continue growth.

You have launched multiple ventures, from commercial cleaning to candle making and philanthropy. What fuels your passion for entrepreneurship, particularly as a Caribbean-American woman in male-dominated industries?

As a child growing up, I was always made to feel that I would never amount to anything in life. I never had people who believed in my capabilities. It was very hard for me. I became a mother at 19, and by the time I was 23, I had three children and failed relationships. I was a single mother, and protecting and providing for my children became my driving force. I had to be self-sufficient, and creating income was my responsibility.

After immigrating to the States, I experienced culture shock. However, I realized that I had the opportunity to become anything I set my mind to. I found love in the most unexpected way, and the opportunity to become a business owner fell into my lap. I took my opportunity and made the best of it.

Subsequently, with my husband by my side and his belief in me, my passion to win was propelled.

How can we better support women- and minority-owned businesses throughout the year?

A: As a woman, I have had the opportunity to sit at the table with women of different races and cultural backgrounds. However, one constant remains: the lack of support. Women, it seems, are always made to compete, whether for attention or equality.

The moment the goalpost comes closer, the system manages to impose some technicality to move it a bit further. The requirements are always different for men because of their ego-imposed rule about where our talents, skills, and abilities should be allocated without our input.

To get ahead, we must first shed the mindset that we are enemies. We should focus on our commonalities. Especially, knowing we are not the same. We may come up with similar ideas, but we never envision the same design; we need to leverage our uniqueness and individuality to our advantage. This will generate our unique customers and clients. We can all survive; it may never be equal, but we all get to reap the rewards in a wholesome way.

Q:Through Elijah’s Oil and your various initiatives, you have been a powerful force for giving back, from New York to Jamaica. How do you balance business with social impact, and what’s next on your mission to uplift others?

A: I realized from an early age that I had the ability to make an impact. Being kind doesn’t require any effort if you have no expectation of being repaid. Giving requires love, and I have been blessed with the innate ability to love unconditionally. This allows me to give freely but with wisdom.

My business creates the means through which I can generate the funds to support my various projects. As long as my business continues to run, I will always be able to stay committed to my calling of being impactful and making a difference.

My late husband was uneducated but believed in the power of an educated mind. This was our greatest commonality. I was able to become educated through his support, which resulted in my astute business savviness.

I have decided that the best way to honor his legacy is to create a scholarship fund. This fund will help students learn new skills or continue their education starting this fall.

For more information about Ingrid and the Prospect Cleaning Service, Inc., visit https://therealingridmurray.com https://prospectcleaningnyc.com.