Slot Games worth playing

If you’ve been playing slot machines for just about any quantity of time, then you might have forgotten how overwhelming your very first ever slot game was. Even just picking that first game out of the many thousands that are available was tough. Remember? So it’s inevitable that new players are still going to have that feeling; after all, there are even more games these days than there ever have been in the past.

Here are some of the best games to play so that you have an idea of where to head immediately. You’ll soon get an idea of what you enjoy and what you’d prefer to ignore in the future, and that will make playing slots like Royal Charm Slots much less stressful which is good because they are meant to be fun!

Banana Odyssey

For beginners, Slingshot Studio’s Banana Odyssey is absolutely ideal. It’s a simple game, having just five reels and 10 paylines, and that means you can easily keep up with everything that is happening, not only allowing you to enjoy the game more, but giving you a good way to learn how slots work because you won’t miss out on anything.

The theme is, even if the name doesn’t particularly describe it, a space one, and the monkeys are the astronauts. It’s kind of geeky and kind of fun, and it’s perfect for those who haven’t played before or don’t play very much. The RTP of 96.32% is pretty decent too, and of course there are wilds, free spins, and re-spins throughout.

Star Joker

Play ‘n’ Go have some complicated slots and some easy slots, and Star Joker falls into the latter category. It’s a classic fruit slot so it is familiar as well as being entertaining, and what makes it really great is the tutorial that it offers should you wish to learn more. What better way to learn slots than to play them? And with the additional tutorial you really can have it all and get to become a much more confident player by the end.

This game is a truly classic slot experience, but it incorporates some much more modern techniques and tricks too, so it’s a ‘best of both worlds’ kind of thing, which is a lot of fun.

Triple Tigers

For some, five reel slots just are too much to handle, and they will want to start off with three reel slots. No problem, there are plenty of them about, and Triple Tigers is one of the best. It’s by Pragmatic Play, and it really is as simple as it gets, so if you just want to play and not get distracted by all the extra bits and pieces, this is the game for you.

That’s not to say it’s not an attractive game; the Oriental theme is beautiful, and you’ll quickly be transported to the Far East when you play. But the fact that there is just one payline to keep an eye on means that you really can get a better idea of what you should be doing.