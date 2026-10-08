Sky Bad Drops Star-Studded Dancehall Album

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaican producer Christopher “Sky Bad” Wright has released Everybody Hates Chris, a 12-track modern dancehall album featuring Valiant, Malie Donn, Tommy Lee Sparta, Beenie Man, Squash, Demarco and more.

Released Oct. 2 through Sky Bad Musiq and Cencity Inc., the project also includes Mortimer, Afro B, Byron Messia, Rygin King and Barbie J, pairing established dancehall voices with a new generation of Jamaican talent.

The album title reflects the resistance Wright faced while building his career—and the drive he found in that pressure.

“Everybody Hates Chris is not about literally believing everybody hates me,” Sky Bad said. “It represents the obstacles, doubters, criticism and negativity that can come with trying to build something for yourself. I want the project to tell the story of turning pressure into progress.”

Sky Bad developed the album over time, choosing collaborators and shaping each record instead of racing toward a deadline.

“I didn’t want to rush it just to put out a body of work,” he said. “I wanted every song to have its own identity and make sense as part of the bigger picture.”

He assembled the guest list around sound rather than celebrity, drawing on existing relationships, introductions and direct outreach. Coordinating schedules, locations and creative ideas took patience, but the collaborations expanded the album beyond his original vision.

“I wasn’t just looking for big names,” Sky Bad said. “I was looking for voices, personalities, styles and energy that matched the records. The goal was to create a project that could move between different sounds while still feeling connected.”

Dancehall Meets Afrobeats on ‘My Woman’

On “My Woman,” Afro B’s Afrobeats influence meets Squash’s dancehall edge and Demarco’s vocal and songwriting style. Other album cuts include “Heartbeat Different” with Demarco, “With Myself” featuring Mortimer, “Stush” with Beenie Man, “Up & Down” featuring Valiant, “Bubble Up” with Malie Donn and “Darkk” with Tommy Lee Sparta.

Sky Bad credits his producer instincts to understanding each artiste’s identity. He stays hands-on in the studio while leaving room for collaborators to reshape a record.

“I’m not trying to make every artiste sound the same,” he said. “I listen to what makes each person unique and try to build around that. A producer has to understand the music, but also understand the people making it.”

From Manchester, Jamaica, to the Charts

Born and raised in Devon, Manchester, Wright started playing drums in church before moving into DJing in high school. He later worked as a party and radio DJ, then built momentum as a producer between 2018 and 2020.

His credits include Squash’s “Ohh Lala La,” “Excelerate” and “Fi True”; Daddy1’s “Bro Gad” and “Share It”; Teejay’s “Badmind & Jealousy” and “How”; and Tommy Lee Sparta’s “Godfather,” “Legends” and “Vanilla.” He also produced “Squeeze” and “Lit” by the late Trinidad-based artiste Rebel Sixx.

Sky Bad also produced six tracks on Khago’s 2018 album Walk A Mile, which peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s Reggae Albums chart. His riddim catalog includes Black Henny, Dream House, Mega Moves and Lost Soul.

With Everybody Hates Chris, Sky Bad turns those credits into a statement of identity and range. The artwork’s message—“From the block to the top”—captures the album’s ambition.