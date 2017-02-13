SKNLP will better the lives of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – Former Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Right Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas says he has accepted the mandate of his 85-year-old St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) to bring greater benefits to the people of the twin-island Federation.

“I never ever want to impose myself on anybody. I am here only to do one thing and that is to serve the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. I have lived a full life. It is almost 20 years that I served as prime minister and made my contribution. However my party has asked me to assist in ensuring that this government which has openly practiced rampant victimisation against persons who are supporters of the Labour Party is removed from office through free and fair elections,” said Douglas in response to a caller during his weekly radio programme “Ask the Leader” on Kyss 102.5 FM.

He said he will use his time, energy, experience and effort to assist the SKNLP in getting back into government to better the lives of the people.

“I will serve as I have served before. It is because I believe that I can again on behalf of the people, lead this country to a better way of life. That is why I am asking that you continue to give your views. You have criticized us in areas where you think that we have failed. Let us see how we can fashion policies and programmes that will bring greater benefits to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis,” Dr. Douglas told listeners.

He said the SKNLP, which formed the government from July 1995 to February 2015, is developing policies and programmes to better serve the people.

“We will provide adequate and affordable housing, jobs and job opportunities. We continue to invigorate the debate on crime with the ideas and suggestions, more scholarships to our young people including students and young persons who have been deprived of the State support given by my SKNLP administration and who want to attend the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC), and who are now going to have great difficulties in going to overseas universities and colleges,” said Dr. Douglas.

He said while the Team Unity Cabinet ministers are fulling their pockets “our people and our young people in particular, languish on the side corners, deprived of the little activity that they had from the People Empowerment Programme (PEP) because now only those who are supporters of the Team Unity government must eat and live in this country.”