[ATLANTA] – As excitement builds for the 35th annual ‘Atlanta Caribbean Carnival’ the event has received even more mainstream attention with the news that Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney, Fani Willis will join Vincentian Soca Star Skinny Fabulous as a co-Grand Marshall of the beloved Memorial Day Weekend affair.

The Atlanta Caribbean Carnival is produced by the Atlanta Caribbean Carnival Bandleaders Association (ACCBA). It takes place from May 27th-30th 2022 is a substantial revenue generator for the city of Atlanta. The weekend event is a true display of Caribbean culture in the metro-Atlanta area.

Both Skinny and D.A. Willis are highly regarded in their respective fields of Entertainment and Politics. They will add value and prestige by their presence at the already highly anticipated event. With regards to having these two notable public figures involved in the upcoming Carnival celebrations, ACCBA President Patricia Henry stated, “It’s an awesome feeling to have both these trailblazers as Grand Marshalls! I have been working with Skinny Fabulous for over 15 years. He’s a fantastic entertainer and he brings a lot to the Caribbean art form. Having a powerful artiste like Skinny alongside Fani Willis, the first black woman to ever serve as Fulton County District Attorney is amazing for the festival.”

Influence of Carnival

On the topic of the role Atlanta Caribbean Carnival plays in the international promotion of Caribbean culture. She shared, “It plays a very important role in international promotion; during this festival we recognize our artistes who have played a major role in the Soca arena. And have yet to be recognized. This festival gives us the opportunity to give awards to our artistes so that they too can feel appreciated’. She continued, “Each year we celebrate a different Caribbean Island. We present the top performer in that island with a proclamation award, hence the reason why we are honouring St. Vincent & The Grenadines’ Skinny Fabulous and making him our Grand Marshal.”

During the weekend of festivities Skinny Fabulous (real name Gamal Doyle) will also be honoured with a proclamation by the city of Atlanta. Along with Jamaican Reggae singer, actress, model, and brand ambassador Michelle Downer aka D’Angel. Community activist, political candidate and star of Bravo TV’s ‘In A Man’s World’, Le’Dor Milteer and Mychal Pickens of the Schneider National Foundation Inc.

Sponsors

Most notably, adding to the plethora of sponsors for 2022’s edition, Publix Super Markets has come onboard as sponsor for the festival. Marking the first time that a major US supermarket chain has sponsored a Caribbean event in that market.

Atlanta Caribbean Carnival will be a weekend of fun, food, fetes, full displays of mas and J’ouvert & feature performances by the region’s top musical talents from May 27th-30th 2022.