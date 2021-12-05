Sjay Calls Out News Carrying Men in New Song

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Fast rising recording artiste Sjay is calling out all the news carrying men in his debut offering, “Watchie Pums.” Released on November 26, 2021, the track is produced under his own G.M.G. Production label.

“You have some men who instead of approaching a young lady and telling her how he feels about her, he would rather disrespect her and say a lot of things about her. I personally don’t like those men, because women should be celebrated,” Sjay expressed.

Since its release the song has been doing extremely well. He is basking in the amazing feedback that he has been receiving. “My hope is that this track will give me that break to open the doors, knowing that I understand the business better now. I really took the time out to get it right”.

Sjay

Hailing from a small community called Guava Gap in St Andrew, Sjay whose given name is Sanjay Smalls is focused on making a name for himself. The recording artiste also has a disability. However, he has not let this or anything else hold him back in pursuit of his dreams.

“Music has always helped me tell my life story for the whole world to hear, especially my inner thoughts that have been so hard to get out. I don’t think of myself as different from anybody else, I am just putting my best foot forward and aiming to make a name for myself,” he said.

Going forward as an artiste, he has major plans to not only make an impact on the music scene, but in the wider society as well.

“My aspiration is to be well established in the music business. When the name Sjay is uttered, no one should have to ask who that is, especially in Jamaica. I also want to get rich because I want to help the poor in every possible way. With back to school, setting up businesses, providing medication and/or medical equipment and proper housing. Anything to improve human living conditions,” he elaborated.

In the future he is looking to do some work with quite a few notable names in the business like Gyal Ediot, Bad Gyal Jade, Samora, Lashae, and Redlion Godson. “I just want to give thanks to Kyoni Recordz for giving strength with his riddim to make this song possible and big up Lady Trey from Edmonton Canada, Canjam Muzik, Betty Luv and others.”