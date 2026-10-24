Sizwe C Drops New Soca Anthem “PUSH IT BACK”

The high-energy Caribbean release is built for Carnival roads, festival trucks and late-night fetes.

New Soca Music for Carnival Season

MIAMI – Sizwe C has released “PUSH IT BACK,” a high-energy Soca anthem designed for the road, the truck and the fete. Driven by a call-and-response hook, the new Caribbean music release delivers the kind of immediate, movement-first energy made for Carnival crowds. In addition, this sound is perfect for DJs and party playlists.

The song celebrates women, freedom and the shared excitement of a Soca event. Its lyrics move across communities—from town and south to east, central and west—giving the track a broad, inclusive feel. Rather than slowing down for a long introduction, “PUSH IT BACK” aims to connect from the first listen. Furthermore, it keeps the momentum high.

Sizwe C Brings Crowd Energy to “PUSH IT BACK”

“I make music for people to enjoy themselves. ‘PUSH IT BACK’ is made for the fete and the road, and I want people to feel it the first time they hear it,” Sizwe C said.

That purpose is clear in the record’s responsive structure. The hook gives listeners an easy point of entry. Meanwhile, the performance invites dancers and audiences to become part of the moment. The result is a Soca release positioned for Carnival celebrations, Caribbean parties, live events and high-energy sets.

Production Team and Song Credits

“PUSH IT BACK” was produced by Norris Hamilton Jr., also known as DJ Boogy Rankss, and written by Javon Castillo, known as Taller Dan. Chris Knight of KingzMen Music Group handled the mix, with mastering by Parry Jack.

Trini Baby and Cleavon “Cjae” Childs of Tremr Records perform the background vocals. We BIG Ent. releases the single.

Where to Stream and Follow Sizwe C

“PUSH IT BACK” is available now on all major streaming platforms. Fans can follow Sizwe C on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube at @itssizwe. Additionally, listeners can also connect with @whattheydopodcast_official for podcast content.

For audiences searching for new Soca music, Caribbean Carnival songs and energetic fete anthems, “PUSH IT BACK” arrives with a direct message: move, respond and enjoy the moment. Its memorable title, participatory hook and road-ready production give DJs and listeners a fresh track for Carnival season and beyond.

Quick Facts