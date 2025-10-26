Singer-Songwriter Olaide Banks Releases Heartfelt Reggae Single “Flowers”

ANGUILLA – Singer-songwriter Olaide Banks has released his new single “Flowers”, a soulful lovers rock track rooted in classic one drop reggae. It has contemporary influences and rich vocal emotion. While grounded firmly in reggae tradition, the song carries a universal appeal. It will resonate with audiences across world music markets, especially in Europe.

“Flowers” was inspired by Banks’ reflections on his mother’s sacrifices. More broadly, it reflects the strength, love, and resilience of women. The song encourages listeners to show love and appreciation. This is important while the people they cherish are still here to receive it. “We should give people their flowers in the present moment,” says Banks. “Don’t wait until it’s too late.”

Genius of Love

The track was written by Olaide Banks and produced by Dominick Gall (Reggae Beats), marking their second collaboration. It features mixing and instrumentation by reggae legend Steven Stanley, co-writer and co-producer of the iconic “Genius of Love,” one of the most sampled songs in music history. Soulful background vocals from Nikki Burt Bolt add depth and harmony, showcasing her signature vocal presence and strong artistic chemistry with Banks.

“Flowers” captures one of the most personal and vulnerable sides of Banks’ artistry. It serves as the final single ahead of his upcoming EP [R]EVOLUTION. While earlier singles “Ancient Wisdom” and “Home” spoke to the mind and spirit, “Flowers” speaks directly to the heart. The project explores lovers rock, roots reggae, and conscious themes. It blends evolution and revolution both musically and lyrically.

“The EP is about growth and transformation,” Banks explains. “It pushes me vocally and creatively while staying rooted in reggae’s healing power.” “Flowers,” in particular, acts as the emotional anchor of the collection, highlighting his message of gratitude, healing, and connection.

The song is also tied to Banks’ personal journey. He shares that witnessing his mother face injustice with quiet strength, along with a near-death experience of his own, deepened his commitment to making music with purpose. “Flowers is a result of that renewed calling, to honor the people who give so much, often without recognition.”

With its timeless message, soulful delivery, and world-class production, “Flowers” is poised to connect deeply with listeners and set the tone for the release of [R]EVOLUTION.

“Flowers” is available on all major streaming platforms https://onerpm.link/ob-flowers