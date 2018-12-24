Singer Alexx A-Game Finds Success through Collaborations

by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – After producing two mixtapes to kick start his career, singer Alexx A-Game decided to go the collaboration route on his music in 2018. It has resulted in songs released by independent record companies in the United States and Europe.

One of those songs is Go Harder, which is produced by California-based Upsetter Records. Released in August, it is one of the singles on the Lion Pride rhythm that also features Winning by Agent Saco.

I Know, a song produced by Austrian label Irie Vibrations Records, is another of Alexx A-Game’s latest songs.

He is quick to point out that there is no great difference working with a record company from self-promotion.

“The only difference is you are not responsible for funding production, but it’s the same hard work getting the song or songs out to the public,” he said.

What stays the same for the twentysomething entertainer is the content of his songs which he describes as “self-motivational.”

“It may sound strange but I never stop talking to myself. Self-reflection is never a bad thing and there are a lot of people out there who feel the same way,” he said.

Alexx A-Game is from Discovery Bay, a scenic town in St. Ann, located on Jamaica’s north coast. Though that parish has produced legends like Bob Marley and Burning Spear, he said no particular artist influenced his sound.

In 2014 and 2016, he got into the music business by producing two mixtapes. Since then, he has collaborated frequently with close colleague Yivern Hill on songs like A Game Everyday.