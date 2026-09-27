OP-ED: Singapore of the Western Hemisphere?

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Once again the famous comparison of Singapore’s development and Jamaica has made it into the press and stirred up the same old debates with the same sides being taken. I will lay my cards on the table right away:

Singapore Comparison

I do look at Singapore as a case study for every country. I also look at Costa Rica, Rwanda and Estonia. I admire Lee Kuan Yew more than any other politician that I have ever studied. I also acknowledge his flaws and the approach that he took in governing Singapore in an effort to save his people after they were kicked out of the federation with Malaysia. I recognize that there are numerous similarities to Jamaica at independence, with some advantages to Jamaica and others to Singapore. I am aware of the story that Singapore took Jamaica’s post-independence economic development plan and implemented it better than Jamaica did.

Most importantly, I wholeheartedly believe that we cannot copy and paste but we can learn a tremendous amount and then implement what we know actually needs to be done because we have seen it work.

With my cards now shown, I wish to state that I sincerely believe that Jamaica, and any other Caribbean country, could be a “Singapore of the Western Hemisphere” if they actually implement the key reforms that Lee Kuan Yew highlighted in his book “From Third World to First” and that have been studied the world over.

“Singapore in the Western Hemisphere”

When I first appeared on Bloomberg TV in February 2020, Romaine Bostick asked me what do I sell a US investor on when pitching Jamaica and I said that they should think of “Singapore in the Western Hemisphere” and he said “that’s a bold claim” and I explained a few of the similarities: Large naturally-protected harbour; next door to a large market; ideal location for transshipment in relation to the Panama Canal.

You have to paint a picture of what could be and it is much easier when you use something that is familiar because most people lack imagination or find it hard to believe that drastic change is possible. By pitching Jamaica as a possible Singapore in the Western Hemisphere and then listing similarities, it has helped me to raise capital to invest in the region with Jamaica as the core. I now speak about the “Four Caribbean Tigers”, The Bahamas, Barbados, Guyana and Jamaica, as a simple way of getting international investors to understand what I intend to invest in: The same things that you would have invested in the Four Asian Tigers during the 1970s and 1980s. It is just shorthand and an easy way to get the conversation past the lack of belief in the investment opportunity of the Caribbean.

The crux of the Singapore comparison tends to lead to a serious question and usually brings out the obvious comments: Is a country prepared to do what it takes?

Zero Tolerance

Zero tolerance for political corruption; Heavy investment in education; Strong crackdown and crime and enforcing social discipline; Affordable housing for all; Importation of labour where needed while upskilling local workers. Efficient public service. Infrastru“Singapore in the Western Hemisphere”cture investment.

The transformation of Singapore from a poor backwater British port colony, a mixed population, multiple spoken languages, inheriting the Westminster system, a population under 3 million people and ending up part of federation before it dissolves, all with limited access to potable water and no hinterland to grow fresh fruits and vegetables into what it is today is a remarkable story. Some do not feel that is repeatable and will always find many reasons why it will not work.

Clear Vision

I believe that it is possible and requires strong political will, a commitment to a clear vision, promises that are actually kept and long-term thinking, not merely about winning the next election. Jamaica is full of promise. It has always been. At one time Port Royal was one of the two richest English cities in the Western Hemisphere, right along with Boston. We learn about the Titchfield Hotel and its size, we brag about Black River and electricity; of Falmouth and running water. We proudly boast about our former railway system which was among the first in the hemisphere and our post office that was founded before the USA had a postal service.

Scotiabank came to Jamaica before Toronto! There was a time when Jamaica was the country others compared themselves to but that is a time long gone. We can get back there and exceed the past glory days.

I know that it is hard to believe this is possible when you have never seen it or felt it. You do not know what growth looks like or feels like. The Singapore comparison is not a pipe dream, it is a marker and a reminder of what is possible when visionary leaders paint a clear picture, agree on a plan and then do the hard things, starting with zero tolerance for political corruption and investing in the education of the people.

Vision2030 Jamaica

Vision2030 Jamaica continues to be mostly that, a vision. At this point it is more of a delusion. Most Jamaicans have never read it so they do not know that a solution for every problem they can think of and some they don’t know exist has been presented and agreed upon. The problem has been translating that into Actio2030 Jamaica. Jamaica now has the fiscal space after the IMF deal negotiated by Dr. Peter Phillips and carried through by Dr. Nigel Clarke with serious oversight from the Economic Programme Oversight Committee that was chaired by Keith Duncan.

Jamaicans came together to save our country and now we need to come together to build a better Jamaica.

Modified National Anthem

We talk. We write reports. We take little action. Maybe our National Anthem should be modified to say “Give us action lest we perish” because a nation of vision has gotten us where we are today and it is simply not good enough for what we have been blessed with.

Whether you choose to study Singapore, Costa Rica, Rwanda or your preferred country and their development strategy, nothing will change without action, no tolerance for corruption, investment in education, continued reduction in crime and a disciplined society. One Love.