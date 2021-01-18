Simple and Effective Ways You Can Breathe Cleaner Air At Home

With pollution seemingly all around us it can leave you feeling like the air flowing around your home might not be the freshest or cleanest. It can be difficult to ensure that the air in your home is clean and safe for both you and your family, however, it is not impossible to purify the air that is within your home. By using a combination of things from burning beeswax candles to getting air conditioning installed you can make the air in your home cleaner and purer, which will ultimately give you a more restful night’s sleep.

Top Tips For Cleaner Air In Your Home

It is important to keep the air within your home as clean as you possibly can, especially if you live in a town or city. It is worth noting that you can you be allergic to anything, even things floating around within the air including dust and pollen that is being constantly moved around your house.

So, how do you make the air fresher and cleaner: Start by ventilating rooms as and where you can, even in winter it is important to let some fresh air into your home, this will cleanse the air inside your home, and also stop things such as black mold from building up around windows, and on walls. As little as 10 minutes a day can help freshen up any room. Utilize air vents and air bricks. Probably more common in older homes, but still usable now, they allow fresh air into your house without the need for even so much as opening a window. Try burning candles made out of beeswax. Candles made from beeswax produce negative ions when they are burned. The negative ions attract the positive ions and hey presto those nasties floating around in your air start to disappear.

Don’t dry clothes indoors. Even though this is a difficult one, when clothes are drying on airers inside, and possibly even on radiators, they are releasing moisture into the air. Reducing how often you dry clothes inside , or even not at all (if possible) will provide you with a noticeable difference in your air quality. Keep furniture away from walls, don’t put furniture right against walls, allow the air to flow as naturally as it can around your rooms. Make use of himalayan salt lamps, they may aid your efforts in removing the nasties that are affecting your quality of air.

Try to have house plants scattered throughout your home. Lilies are fantastic for this, the plants absorb gases and convert carbon dioxide into clean air. Consider getting an air conditioning unit or two installed. These units are not just great for the hot summer weather they are also great for keeping air clean and preventing allergies. To do their job properly they require regular servicing which can include having filters changed. Clean your pets and their pet bedding on a regular basis. Pet dander can cause allergies, so also make sure you brush your pets regularly to remove any unwanted fur/hair and to stop it floating around and landing on all of your surfaces. Try to avoid harsh cleaning chemicals. Try and use organic and natural cleaning products as and where you can. Harsh chemicals leave behind nasty smells that can taint the quality of air in and around your home.

Another thing you can do is to try an air purifier. Air purifiers can help to remove smoke and mold from in your home before they even get a chance to take hold. The great thing is they can usually be moved from room to room too. Don’t smoke inside. The nasties that live in smoke will also live in the air for longer than you care to think about, so, avoid polluting the air and all those soft furnishings that you have and smoke outside. Make use of essential oils. Some oils such as tea tree and lavender can help to cleanse the air within your home.

Clean air is important to your health and the health of your family. Having purer air means there is less likelihood of you catching nasty bugs or illnesses and even developing allergies. Investing in good products that work should be seen as something that is essential as opposed to being a luxury. As with everything, you will probably find that some of these methods for air purification work better than others. It is best to try one thing at a time and then monitor the levels of success you have, rather than trying to put everything into action at the same time. If something is having a negative impact on you then discard use as soon as you can.