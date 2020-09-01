Signs That It Could Be Time for an Ecommerce Migration

When you’re running an ecommerce store, ecommerce migration is something you need to be constantly considering. The process itself involves the movement of processes, sensitive data and everything that makes your store what it is and it must be done in a way that ensures the minimum of downtime…if any at all.

Whilst it’s not always necessary to perform a full ecommerce migration, online retail store owners should keep an eye on emerging technologies, or they risk being left behind by their competition. In this blog, we look at a few reasons why migration should always be part of your thinking as an ecommerce operator.

Ecommerce Migration Reason #1 – Outdated Software Features

The first reason why you might need to migrate your ecommerce store is because of the need to stay up-to-date with regards to features. It could be that your current ecommerce platform is running on obsolete technology or software, which can result in persistent crashing, bottleneck and ultimately, unhappy customers.

Ecommerce Migration Reason #2 – Your Maintenance Spend

Another consideration is the amount of time and money it’s taking for you to keep your ecommerce store up and running. Factoring in time that you spend speaking to customer service to handle and resolve bugs, you need to assess whether an ecommerce migration might be the most cost-effective path for your business for the long term.

Ecommerce Migration Reason #3 – Competition Performance

When your competitors improve their online shopping experience, they reset the expectations of what customers should see when they click on any ecommerce site. If your ecommerce store doesn’t offer that same experience, you’re ultimately going to find that fewer customers come to you and your business may not survive as a result.

An ecommerce migration is something that will help your website to compete and offer all of the same features and payment flexibility your competitors do – so long as you choose an appropriate platform to migrate to.

Eventige – Years of Experience in Ecommerce Migration

There are dozens of reasons why migrating your ecommerce store to a bigger and better platform is a prudent move. We’ve just looked at a few of the reasons here and believe us when we say, there are plenty more besides! If you keep leaving the decision until its too late, you could find yourself so far behind your competition that there’s no way back.

At Eventige Media Group, we have years of experience in providing ecommerce migration services to retailers of all sizes, which means that you can trust us with what is often a complex and labour-intensive process.

Thanks for reading our blog. We hope that it has illustrated the importance of continually assessing how your current ecommerce platform is working for you. It’s an approach that will go a long way to safeguarding your company’s long-term survival.