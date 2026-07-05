Signal Band Frontman Sheldon “Shelly” Alfred Takes Grenada by Storm

St. George’s, Grenada — Grenada is feeling the Bouyon wave. Award-winning Dominican artiste, songwriter, and Signal Band frontman Sheldon “Shelly” Alfred has wrapped a successful first official promotional visit to Grenada. He turned a five-day media run into a cultural statement ahead of his anticipated return for Spice Mas 2026.

From June 26 to 30, Shelly moved across Grenada’s top broadcast platforms to promote his new single “I Deserve This,”. It is a feel-good collaboration with Xpert Productions on the Ride Out Riddim. This project also features Grenadian acts Mystyk, Slatta, Terra D Governor, and Tris.

Media Tour

More than a promo stop, the visit gave Shelly a chance to connect directly with Grenadian audiences and media voices. He also connected with the island culture that inspired the collaboration.

“I’ve been curious about Grenada. I love the culture, I love the music,” Shelly said. “Although I’ve toured the Caribbean with Signal Band, I had never experienced Grenada. This collaboration was the perfect opportunity to visit the island, connect with the people, and understand the culture firsthand.”

Media momentum built quickly. Shelly appeared on the popular morning television programme “G’Morning Grenada” on Grenada Broadcasting Network with host Gordon “Innocent” Joseph, and connected with leading radio personalities across WEE 93.9FM, Power 95.1FM, MIX 96.9FM, Star 101.1FM, and Boss 104.1FM.

Across each interview, he spoke candidly about his creative journey and his decision to pursue music professionally. He also discussed the message behind “I Deserve This” — a record built around a familiar Caribbean truth: work hard, celebrate harder.

“As Caribbean people, we work extremely hard, but when it’s finally time to enjoy ourselves, we often question whether we deserve it or can afford it,” Shelly explained. “This song is simply encouraging people to go ahead and treat themselves. You work hard for it—you deserve it.”

Shelly’s bold, grounded approach to promotion resonated across the tour. Interviewers highlighted both his humility and star quality.

“Shelly stepped into Grenada and moved like he belonged here. Humble, grounded, and easy to connect with, his energy matched ours.” Bishop remarked.

Michael Hutchinson, who interviewed Shelly on WEE FM’s “The Beat” called Shelly “inspiring, purpose-driven, humble, and level-headed.”

“I genuinely enjoy his music, it is catchy, meaningful, and exceptionally well-composed,” he added.

Beyond the microphones, Shelly immersed himself in Grenada’s everyday rhythm through an authentic island experience curated by Juwanna “MsJouvert” Ellis. He sampled oil down and local delicacies, visited neighbourhood rum shops, enjoyed a Sunday boat party, attended a village Jab launch, and joined signature events by artists Lil Kerry and Bubbah473.

Cultural Exchange

For Shelly, Grenada is only the beginning.

“Grenada is the start of my deep immersion into Caribbean culture,” he said. “My goal is to spread Bouyon throughout the region and once we dominate here then it’s world domination.”

He hopes his journey will encourage fellow Dominican and Caribbean artistes to think beyond geographical boundaries.

“I want artists from Dominica and across the region to know that we can break down walls. We can reach anywhere in the world if we’re intentional about our craft.”

The cultural exchange is already taking shape, with Dominican fans expressing interest in visiting Grenada after following Shelly’s interviews and island experiences.

A three-time National Junior Calypso Monarch, Shelly has built a powerful reputation as the lead singer of Signal Band. This is a new-generation Dominican group pushing Bouyon forward with a fresh, modern sound.

The band’s catalogue includes celebrated albums such as Signature, Controversy, and The Electric Room. Notably, they also have standout singles including “On My Way (Side Life)” (2024), “I’ll Be There for You” (2024), “Bye to de Old Me” (2025), and “Where Did You Come From?” (2026). Their Bouyon Road March-winning anthem “RAGS” (2025), a collaboration between Shelly, Dominica’s Trilla-G, and Skinny Fabulous, has surpassed the million-view mark. This also stands as a major signal of Bouyon’s growing regional reach.

Shelly and Signal Band have performed on major regional stages including CARIFESTA XIV in Trinidad and World Creole Music Festival. They have also played at Jazz ’n Creole in Dominica, Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival, St. Kitts Music Festival, and Caribbean Flag Fest in St. Maarten. Furthermore, they have appeared at One Nation Caribbean Music Fest in Antigua, and Karukera One Love Fest in Guadeloupe and Paris.

Outside of music, Shelly holds a master’s degree in Architecture from the Harvard Graduate School of Design. He is expected to return to Grenada in August for Spice Mas 2026, where he will continue pushing “I Deserve This” while deepening his connection with Grenadian audiences.