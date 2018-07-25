Show Support & Wear Your Colors In Support of Jamaica 56 Independence

SOUTH FLORIDA – In anticipation of Jamaica’s 56th Independence Celebration, the South Florida scene is as usual filled with a plethora of events (many of which are featured already by South Florida Caribbean News.

The annual festivities run the gamut from church services, to formal galas, to street dances. Many in South Florida’s Jamaican community have already started purchasing regalia to commemorate the 56th anniversary of the separation from England on August 6, 1962.

On that unforgettable day, the Union Jack (British Flag) was lowered and the flag that we all love and revere, that said black, green, and gold one was hoisted.

Over the years, that flag has served to help unite many, especially members of the diaspora outside of Jamaica. It can be seen on many a windshield (complete with plastic suction cup), others have chosen to buy boxing gloves or headrest covers to distinguish their automobile.

The flag is oft adorned on. It is easily the most recognizable flag at the Olympic games held every four years, where both Jamaicans and non-Jamaicans wave it, (particularly at track and field events). Shoe apparel giants Nike and Puma (to mention a few) have designed shoes with the colors of the flag. Billboards oftentimes feature black green and gold as a dominant color scheme.

The sight of the colors, especially adorned on one’s person oftentimes prompt others to say “Wait, wha gwan yaadie?”

Many restaurateurs and other business owners affix the flag to their businesses, both as a show of pride, and with the attention of garnering the business interests of their fellow Jamaicans.

The independence celebration is often rife with flag raising ceremonies. Many of the cities within which Jamaicans are very populous and/or have made significant contributions have official flag raising celebrations, (Lauderhill, Miramar, and Pembroke Pines to name a few).

Sample items to showcase Jamaica Pride