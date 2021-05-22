Shop Like A Pro With These 7 Clever Tips

Shopping can be a fun or excruciating experience, usually depending on the outcome. Whether you love or loathe it, there is no doubt that when you grab yourself a bargain or find the exact item you have been looking for, shopping can boost one’s mood! But what does it take to be a clever shopper?

It simply takes knowledge of products and their prices and how to find those prices without breaking a sweat. The Internet makes it easier than ever to be a clever shopper. Online stores can save you the time and effort of doing your shopping in stores, and you can get information on prices much more quickly online than in stores. And, of course, the Internet has always been a great place to find a bargain.

Nevertheless, shopping in person is still a fantastic way to get outside and physically interact with the products. This interaction can help to form decisions you may otherwise have not been able to take online. Here we will discuss some fantastic methods both online and off to shop like a pro.

1. Thrift Stores

These stores have always been popular but have seen an emergence in recent years. With that said, you can find some spectacular bargains when browsing, and even some barely used luxury brands if you’re lucky. You can increase the odds of finding something unique using online thrift stores, which will often have an even more extensive array of products for sale.

2. Seasonal Buying

This one is only really beneficial for adults as children outgrow their clothing quickly. Nevertheless, the main point here is to buy summer clothing during the winter and vice versa. The benefit of doing this will mean that you can pick up some serious bargains from shops trying to clear space for newer items for the forthcoming season. By engaging in this strategic buying, you will find yourself saving significant sums of money from the discounts you pick up.

3. Buy The Previous Model

This tip relates to higher ticket items such as vehicles and electronics, but you could use it for almost anything that gets frequent updates. Regarding electronics like mobile phones, you can purchase virtually the same model by simply doing your research, but with fewer bells and whistles for dramatically less than if you buy the latest version. If you look at things like the iPhone, where each generation is only incremental at best, you should be able to find two or three-year-old models still new for almost half the price.

The place where you can save money is in older generation vehicles. The best time would be to go to a dealership as the latest model of their car is just coming off the line. Many places will be looking to clear space which leaves you in a better position to negotiate.

4. Cashback Credit Cards

Cashback credit cards are rewards cards that give you a percentage of your overall purchases back in cash, as a rebate or a statement credit. Most credit cards offer cash back as a bonus incentive to sign up for a new account, but you can also apply for a cashback card after you’ve been using a rewards credit card for a while.

5. Loyalty Cards

If you are going to buy something, you may sign up for the loyalty card get points for each purchase. This could be in your favorite restaurant or coffee shop or even a clothing store. Whatever it is, you can save up points over time and redeem them to save money on the next purchase.

6. Freecycling

What is better than recycling? Freecycling! Ok, so this is a form of recycling itself, but the idea is that when someone no longer needs a particular item, they offer it for free to someone who wants it. It helps the environment and keeps your wallet full of money. You can also return the favor with something you own to help to spread the love.

7. Make a List

This tip is as precise as it sounds, i.e., make a list and stick to it. Nobody is immune to impulse buying, and this impulse becomes far more substantial when we are aimlessly shopping around. You’ll be less likely to make impulse purchases if you have a clear idea of what you need and write it down. You’ll also be better able to find bargains on the item you are looking for.

Shopping can be fun and even more so when you save money. By using a combination of knowing what you want, buying second hand and using devices that allow cashback, you will end up with more stuff at a lower cost.