Shinehead and Kingston 12 Hi Fi Make Musically-Charged Return to Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise

MIAMI – Music giant Shinehead and his Kingston 12 Hi Fi sound system are returning to Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley’s Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise (WTJRC) after a three-year pandemic driven hiatus. The LA-based artist and Kingston 12 Hi Fi sound system with partner DJ Papalotl (Buttahfly) are ready to rock the the 7th installment of the popular cruise with unprecedented music, entertainment and all around vibes!

Anyone who has taken in the infectious sets of Kingston 12 Hi Fi over the years understands how easy it is to indulge in their classic Reggae and Dancehall selections, rare grooves and seamlessly curated dub plates. The crackling of vinyl further intensifies the authenticity and nostalgia of each performance. Add the melodic and enchanting vocals of Shinehead to the mix and you’ve got unquestionably one of the most exciting offerings of the famed cruise.

Pre-Party

Revelers will have numerous opportunities to see Shinehead and Kingston 12 Hi Fi in action this year! The unorthodox Kingston 12 Hi Fi experience kicks off at ToeJam Backlot in Miami for the pre-party and continues on the cruise from December 9-11, 2022.

Jamrock Radio

Additionally, Kingston 12 Hi Fi will be featured on Jamrock Radio, played through out the ship and the final round of the celebrity soccer match. Notably, for the first time on the cruise, Shinehead will do a “Meet and Greet” with fans on December 8. The esteemed performer and DJ Papalotl encourage all to rock Kingston 12 Hi Fi tees (if they have one) for photos.

Shinehead and DJ Papalotl are thrilled to return to their happy space, the bubbling and musically-charged atmosphere of WTJRC, as they have performed on the cruise since its inception in 2014. During the pandemic, Shinehead released two bangers on the UK Peckings imprint, “Never Had a Dream Come True” and “The Makings of You.” Favs among Reggae music lovers, both releases showcase the beauty and diversity of Shinehead’s vocal capacity.

The positive vibes continued, as Shinehead dropped his first music video in 20 years (“Never Had a Dream Come True”); sizzled on the Central Park Stage for VP Records “Dancehall Meets Hip Hop 90s Style”; celebrated the 30th Anniversary of “Strive”; and with DJ Papalotl, opened a studio and event space in downtown Los Angeles.