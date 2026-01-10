Shikima Hinds – The Jamaican Event Maven Behind the Island’s Most Exclusive Celebrations

KINGSTON, Jamaica – For many in the Caribbean diaspora, hosting a destination wedding or luxury celebration in Jamaica is more than a trend—it’s a way to come home. And when it comes to orchestrating those once-in-a-lifetime moments with cultural authenticity and world-class flair, one name leads the pack – Shikima Hinds.

Born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, Shikima Hinds has become a cultural connector between the island and the world. As the founder and CEO of Shikima Hinds Events & Concierge, she blends high-end event design, personalized concierge services, and deep-rooted Jamaican hospitality to offer something unique: true Caribbean elegance, elevated.

From Childhood Passion to Island Leadership

She didn’t fall into this work by accident. “I started my business from a passion for hosting, which I started in childhood,” Hinds shares. “As a child I would design and write invitations for Sunday dinner… I always loved hosting.”

That passion led her to formal training in hospitality and food and beverage management, and eventually to her first dream job at the Ritz-Carlton Rose Hall Resort. There, she honed her skills managing large-scale events and luxury guest experiences—skills she would later apply when she launched her first business, Island Bride Jamaica, which she then rebranded in 2019 to form what is now one of the top event planning and design firms in the country.

Concierge Services With a Jamaican Soul

While many Jamaican planners focus on weddings alone, Shikima offers a full suite of services—from private milestone events to corporate conferences and luxury travel coordination.

“My company offers hospitality, concierge, and event planning and design services,” she explains. “I am a certified concierge—that’s someone who assists people with any request and bespoke experiences.”

In other words: if you’re dreaming of an authentic but high-touch experience in Jamaica, Shikima is the woman who makes it happen.

Celebrity Clients and High-Stakes Success

Her client list includes celebrities such as Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Cynthia Bailey from the Real Housewives of Atlanta, and recently, she pulled off the wedding decor design of Etienne Maurice—son of beloved Jamaican-American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph—just three days after Hurricane Beryl swept across the island. “That was a challenging scenario,” she admits, “but we got through and it was beautiful.”

Her events are renowned for their elegance, detail, and cultural grounding. From using local florals and musicians, to highlighting Jamaican cuisine and décor, she brings a global sensibility to Jamaican tradition. “I try to keep things as Jamaican as possible and use local vendors… I take inspiration from local aesthetics and elevate it with an international appeal.”

Lessons From the Journey

Shikima’s rise didn’t come without sacrifices. She once took a corporate role at another event company, where she gained additional knowledge and experiences, but temporarily set aside her own brand.

“Some parts of me regret not focusing on my own business,” she reflects. “However, the experiences at that job taught me a lot. It advanced how I deal with events, staff, challenges and successes on a larger scale.”

Now, she’s firmly in command of her own growing enterprise, with five full-time employees and up to 20 freelancers on call per event. And even with her elite clientele, she hasn’t forgotten her roots. “I still do small events. I’ve done a baby shower with 15 people and very simple events like a grandmother’s birthday party.”

The Island is Her Inspiration

For Shikima Hinds, the Caribbean isn’t just a backdrop—it’s the heartbeat of her business.

“As a Jamaican who lives and works here, I believe in supporting local. I try to be as sustainable as possible,” she says. “Hospitality is not just about service, it’s about respect, professionalism, and integrity.”

Whether you’re a Caribbean American returning home for a milestone celebration or a celebrity craving the island’s warmth with luxury detail, Shikima Hinds is the name behind the scenes—making it all effortlessly beautiful.