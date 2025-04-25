Shaping the Future: Female Media Founders at eMerge Americas

by Alyssa Spence

MIAMI – eMerge Americas is widely known for its significant impact on the finance and technology sectors, bringing together innovators, investors, and thought leaders from around the globe. But this year, it also served as a powerful platform for female entrepreneurs, particularly in media, showing the transformative role they’re playing in Miami’s evolving tech landscape.

Yansy Media

Anayansy Hernandez, founder of Yansy Media, was a stage host during eMerge Americas. She “comes from Cuban parents and grew up in Cuba for seven years. I saw my parents go through a lot of struggles. So coming here as a first generation, I was expected to succeed, but I was never told how.”

Realizing she wasn’t being taken seriously in her past roles despite her expertise, Anayansy chose entrepreneurship. She has witnessed how the tech and media scene in Miami transforms and believes that in five years, “we might not even recognize Miami tech.”

Through Yansy Media, a boutique agency dedicated to amplifying Miami’s tech stories, she connects startups and global companies alike with press, investors, and users.

When asked to describe South Florida’s women in tech in one word, she said “opportunity,” because “once you put yourself out there, others will see the value you bring.”

To get the most from eMerge Americas, Anayansy encourages female founders to learn from keynote speakers. She also suggests exploring every booth, as they are mini-ecosystems ready to be discovered.

GAROI Media

Lasana Smith, CEO & Founder of GAROI Media, showcased her services at the conference as a small‑to‑mid‑sized business booth at eMerge Americas. Since attending her first eMerge in 2018, she’s realized its power to fuel business growth beyond the annual event.

“eMerge Americas wants to see growth,” she said, “and this goes beyond the conference.” GAROI Media thrives on diversity, crafting messages for audiences across the Caribbean and Latin America. Drawing on her Caribbean heritage, Lasana explained, “Sales, advertising, marketing, this whole genre is in my blood. My grandmother was a salesperson in Barbados; she used to sell cattle and fruits, and vegetables on the side of the road to make money for the family.”

This background sharpens her attention to detail in every Caribbean-focused campaign. Lasana believes her campaigns succeed because she understands the communities she serves. This helps her connect with her audience in a meaningful way.

Tech Landscape

Both Anayansy and Lasana use their voices to impact audiences and diversify Miami’s tech ecosystem. At eMerge Americas, they demonstrated that culture and storytelling matter for the city’s growth. They are as important as any investment or product launch.