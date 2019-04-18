Shanendon Cartwright …The Man with the Right Stuff

Dear Editor,

I trust that you are doing exceedingly well.

Please permit me an opportunity to share my views in your prestigious publication to extol the virtues of a young, dynamic, caring and visionary member of parliament in the person of the Hon. Shanendon Cartwright, MP for the St. Barnabas Constituency.

Shanendon went to arguably the best high school in the region, St. Augustine’s College, where he excelled as a student and was an outstanding basketball player. He then went on to college in the United States and continued to be a dominant player.

In my opinion, as a keen political observer, the. Hon. Shanendon Cartwright, represents the new Bahamian politician, who reaches across party lines to assist persons in need .He is for a better Bahamas.

In his short time as an MP, he has already distinguished himself as a person who follows up and more importantly follows through. You see he is made of that indescribable something ‘ that marked the political careers of persons like The Hon. Sir Lynden Pindling, The Hon. Hubert Alexander Ingraham , Former Jamaican Prime Minster Norman Manley who was also a great sportsman , qualifying for the Olympic Games in the 100 maters , Sir James Mitchell , former Prime Minister of St. Vincent & The Grenadines and finally former Barbadian Prime Minister Owen Arthur.

His boundless energy and enthusiasm for the work of an elected official is like poetry in motion.

His work as Executive Chairman of the Bahamas Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority, transcends and eclipse, those who came before him.

Finally, in parliament, he demonstrates, at every opportunity, that he ‘has the right stuff “!

Orlando Watkins

Former FNM supporter