Shaka Pow: A Unique Blend of Music and Medicine

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Dr. Garth McDonald also goes by the name Shaka Pow as a musical artist. Shaka Pow started deejaying at about age three, and soon after he began mimicking the major dancehall acts of the time. His musical talents, along with his academic brilliance, were discovered by his parents Kasmir and Nellie – both ardent music lovers. Kasmir was the owner of a small sound system, and Nellie a stepper of popular dance from her teenage years.

Pow attended Waterford Primary, St. Catherine High, and Kingston College, where he excelled and gained direct entry into the Faculty of Medical Science at The University of the West Indies, Mona, at age eighteen. While at UWI, he was not seen as the ordinary medical student because of his avid involvement in entertainment, manifested in him being on stage as an opening act for Beenie Man, Bounty Killa, Scare Dem and Monster Shack, at Countdown and Spectrum.

From Medicine to Music

Shaka Pow graduated from UWI in 1997 and after internship in 1999 he plunged into recording with Jamaican top producers such as: Q45, Steely and Clevie, King Jammy’s, Jack Scorpio, Jan Screw, Syt Gordon, Robert French, and Massive B to name a few. His leading singles include: ‘Book’, ‘God Bless’, ‘Too Experienced with Barrington Levy, Jerry Springer, and Stress’.

The 2001 US release of the album “Am The Doo” for inner Beat Records – a Florida based company further contributed to Pow’s rising. Since then, Shaka Pow has made numerous appearances at Sting, Professionals in Cabaret, and Dancehall Rock. Barrington Levy and Friends. Teen Splash, among others. Shaka Pow has become a force to be reckoned with in the Dancehall.

His jovial and kind manner has gained him the love and respect of his fellow dancehall and medical counterparts. Shaka Pow, the medical doctor, has also joined many charity events. These include community health fairs and school activities.

The song ‘Book’ focuses on education in its lyrics. This led to him being invited to many graduations and award ceremonies to speak.

Shaka Pow is now enjoying heavy rotation on the radio in Jamaica and internationally with two new singles. They are Kings produced by Baby G. The other is Make it Clap produced by Rick Wizard for Shaka Pow’s Outfytt Records and Iwaad Music.