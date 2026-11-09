Senegalese student Seydou Diop, 21, eyes a future in fashion

DAKAR, Senegal — Seydou Diop came to political science to understand power. At 21, he says the field that may define him is fashion.

Diop, a student at Cheikh Anta Diop University, known as UCAD, is openly reconsidering his career path as Senegal’s young people face high unemployment, limited access to training and little say in political decisions. His story is spotlighted as the world observes International Week of Science and Peace, Nov. 9-15.

“Honestly, I’m in a questioning phase,” Diop said. “I discovered that political science may not be entirely what I want. … I prefer to reorient myself towards what really excites me rather than continue out of habit.”

From political science to personal style

Diop said he chose political science to study “the power, institutions and mechanisms that shape the lives of citizens.” He still values debate and the sense of “feeling useful through reflection,” and credits student life with teaching him autonomy, discipline and perseverance.

But he describes the current moment less as uncertainty than as a chance to choose deliberately. “I am learning to listen to my aspirations,” he said.

Senegalese fashion as culture and identity

Diop’s interest in fashion grew from the country around him. In Senegal, dress is closely tied to heritage and social expression, from flowing boubous to bold wax-print fabrics and the craft of local tailors.

“In Senegal, elegance is part of the culture, whether in boubous, wax fabrics or the way of presenting yourself,” he said. “My culture teaches me that dressing is not a detail: it is a form of respect and dignity.”

He describes his own look as “sober but assertive” — well-cut pieces, colors that represent him and “a mixture of modernity and African touches.”

“Fashion is first and foremost a means of expression,” Diop said. “It says who I am before I speak.”

He has not committed to a fashion career but is open to modeling, design or other work in the industry. “If a serious opportunity presented itself … I would study it with interest, because it is an area where I feel authentically myself,” he said.

Family hopes and a modest start

Diop said his parents’ support shapes every decision. “I come from a modest family, but I thank God: my parents have always done their best for me,” he said. “I am a bit the hope of my family, especially for my father, who believes a lot in me, and my mother, who loves and supports me.”

Rather than choose between their expectations and his own goals, he said he talks with them openly about his doubts. “I am looking for a balance: to honor their trust while remaining faithful to myself,” he said.

A role model for African youth

Diop wants his name linked to honesty, perseverance and respect. “To be a positive example is to be consistent: what I say must correspond to what I do,” he said. “I want to show that you can come from a modest family and have ambition, without losing your values.”

Challenges facing young people in Senegal

Diop pointed to obstacles shared by many of his peers: access to quality education and vocational training, unemployment and scarce economic opportunity, low youth representation in political decision-making and insufficient funding for scientific research.

He said discouragement is a problem in its own right. “It is also necessary to fight against discouragement and create spaces where young people can express their ideas and be supported,” he said.

Looking ahead

In five years, Diop said, he hopes to “have found a stable career path that matches my values, be proud of my journey and continue to help my family.”

If an international fashion opportunity came, he said he would take it “with seriousness, preparation and humility, because it would be a chance to show Senegalese talent and elegance to the world.”

His advice to other young people is direct. “Believe in yourself, even when circumstances are difficult,” he said. “It is normal to doubt, to be wrong, to start over. … No one knows your potential better than you.”

Being 21 today, Diop said, means “having the courage to seek your way, to question yourself and to move forward despite the uncertainty.”