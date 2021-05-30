Seven Tips for Spending the Entire Day on the Beach

Looking for a chance to relax? Want to find something to do where your kids can keep themselves entertained for hours at a time? There are a lot of reasons to plan a day at the beach!

Although just lounging and playing in the sand can be a lot of fun, it isn’t likely to keep you entertained all day. If you want to enjoy the waves and the sun from sunup to sundown, follow these tips to make sure everyone enjoys every minute on the sand.

Plan Things to Do

If you’re going to spend all day on the beach, you have to plan fun things to do. That’s true if you are heading to the beach alone, if you’re hanging with friends, or you’re taking the kids. Sitting in the sand and splashing in the waves is fun for a while, but it won’t take long before you’re ready to do something else!

There are a lot of great ways to enjoy the beach! For example, if you’re vacationing in Myrtle Beach, you can take a dolphin sightseeing cruise, you can make a reservation at a Polynesian Luau, or you can checkout the wildlife on a sunset cruise. See what kinds of activities and events are taking place right on the beach to give yourselves a break from sitting on towels in the sand.

Have a Plan to Pass the Time

Laying in the sun and working on your tan are always options, but if you’re planning on spending the entire day on the beach, you have to do more than just lounge near the waves. Planning something exciting to do is an option, but you can also find simple ways to pass the time that doesn’t require you to hop in the car or walk down the shore.

A few ideas include:

Sand toys for the kids to play with

A deck of cards to play games with friends

Beach books to read

Crossword puzzles and other games

Tossing a Frisbee

Walking along the shore looking for seashells

Simple ideas like these will ensure you enjoy the beach all day long.

Protect Yourself From the Sun

Whether you’re playing in the waves, lounging on the beach, or walking on the boardwalk, your day is going to leave you feeling burnt out—literally—if you don’t have a plan to protect yourself from the sun.

Sunscreen is a must. Just make sure you reapply it often. Sunscreen should be reapplied every two hours, and you may want to reapply it to areas that burn easily more often than that during the hottest part of the day.

There are other great ways to protect yourself from the sun! Wear sunglasses to protect your eyes, while a wide brimmed hat can keep the sun off your face and neck. An umbrella can keep your spot on the beach shady, while planning lunch in a nearby café can get you out of the heat.

Bring the Right Shoes

Planning on digging your toes into the sand? Walking on a sandy beach barefoot can be calming, but it can be painful too. The sand may be too hot to walk on in the early afternoon and walking long distances in shifting sand can leave you with overtired legs and arch pain that lasts for days. Do yourself a favor and bring the right shoes.

Flip flops or sandals may be all you need if you plan on doing a lot of lounging and just need to protect your feet from the hot sand. If you want to do some beachcombing, do your research to find the best shoes for walking on the sand. Your feet will thank you!

Have a Plan for Drinks and Snacks

Nothing can drain your energy more quickly than the sun, sand, and surf! If you come to the beach empty handed, or you make the mistake of thinking a measly granola bar will get you through the afternoon, think again!

Bring a cooler so you can bring your own cold beverages to the beach, and bring more snacks than you think you will need, especially if you have kids. It’s better to have too much than to get halfway through the afternoon and realize you have run out!

Limit Your Beach Bag to the Essentials

There are a lot of things you need to bring in your beach bag. Sunscreen, towels, shoes, and snacks are musts, as are items to keep you and your family busy. Just don’t go overboard. You don’t want to have to keep track of multiple bags and worry about important belongings when you’re at the beach.

Limit your bag to the essentials. For example, a swimsuit coverup is important, but if you have a coverup, you probably don’t also need a change of clothes. A book can keep you busy, but a tablet can get broken or stolen. Decide what is essential for you and your family and leave the rest inside your car.

Make Your Spot Stand Out

Finding your spot on the beach can be surprisingly hard. As you play in the waves and the beach fills up, you could find that your spot gets lost among the towels in the sand!

Do something to make your spot stand out so it’s easy to find. For example, bring an oversized umbrella with a unique print or attach a helium balloon to the back of a lawn chair. Not only will it help you find your spot when you’re ready to rest, but it can also help you keep an eye on your belongings while you’re splashing in the ocean.

Why spend just a few hours at the beach when you can spend the whole day enjoying the waves! Just make sure you’re prepared to enjoy every minute so you don’t give up and go home early. These tips will make sure that you, your friends, and your kids are entertained and comfortable from sunup till sundown.